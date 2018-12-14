2018 SC Worlds: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The fourth night of racing at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships will feature three semifnals and eight finals.

The first semifinal will be the 50 fly, where world record holder Nicholas Santos holds the top seed from prelims. We’ll also see semis in the women’s 50 back and women’s 100 breast.

The session will be bookended by men’s free relays. Italy had the fastest time in the 4×50 prelims, but the US is bringing in almost a whole new lineup, going with Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Jack Conger (who had the fastest split in prelims), and Michael Chadwick. It should be another great race in the 4×200, where Russia looks very strong, and where we’ll get to see see Sun Yang swim again for China.

Other finals will include the women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 IM, women’s 100 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 free, and men’s 50 back.

MEN’S 4X50 FREE RELAY – Final

WR – Russia – 1:22.60 – 2014

CR – Russia – 1:22.60 – 2014

WJ – 1:27.46 – BEST TIME

USA – 1:21.80 Russia – 1:22:.22 Italy – 1:22.90

Team USA got things started in exciting fashion, demolishing the world record by 8/10ths of a second.

Russia’s Vladimir Morozov just out-swam American Caeleb Dressel on the opening leg, 20.39 to 20.43, but Ryan Held put USA into the lead with a 20.25, and Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick preserved that lead with a pair of 20.5s to give the USA the win and the new world record.

Russia finished 2nd, also under the previous world record time, while Italy finished 3rd.

Women’s 50 Fly – Final

WR – 24.38 – Therese Alshammar – 2009

CR – 24.58, – Sarah Sjostrom – 2014

WJR – 25.14 – Rikako Ikee – 2017

Dutch sprint star Ranomi Kromowidjojo finished just shy of the world record, blasting a 24.47 that set a new meet record, but was about a tenth of a second off of the nine year-old world record of 24.38.

Australia’s Holly Barratt and the USA’s Kelsi Dahlia were the only other two other women under 25, taking silver and bronze with times of 24.80 and 24.97.

Men’s 100 IM – Final

WR – 50.26 – Vladimir Morozov – RUS – 2018

– RUS – 2018 CR – 50.66 – Markus Deibler – GER – 2014

WJR – 50.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS – 2018

Kliment Kolesnikov lowered his own world junior record and set a new meet record as well, leading from start to finish and taking the win with a time of 50.63. Marco Orsi took 2nd in 51.03, while Hiromasa Fujimori moved from 6th to 3rd on the back half of the race to take bronze with a time of 51.53.

Defending champion Michael Andrew finished 4th in 51.58, over two-tenths faster than his winning time from 2016.

Women’s 100 IM – Final

WR – Katinka Hosszu – 56.67 – 2015

– 56.67 – 2015 CR – Katinka Hosszu – 56.70 – 2014

– 56.70 – 2014 WJR – Rikako Ikee – 57.75 – 2017

Katinka Hosszu – HUN – 57.26 Runa Imai – JPN – 57.85 Alia Atkinson – JAM – 58.11

Katinka Hosszu won her 3rd-straight title in this event, finishing about a half second off her own world and championship records with a time of 57.26. Runa Imai picked up a silver medal with her time of 57.95, followed by Alia Atkinson in 58.11

Americans Melanie Margalis and Kathleen Baker finished just outside the podium, taking 4th and 5th with times of 58.32 and 58.47.

MEN’S 50 FLY – Semifinals

WR – Nicholas Santos – 21.75 – 2018

CR – Chad le Clos – 21.95 – 2014

– 21.95 – 2014 WJ – 22.43 – BEST TIME

Nicholas Santos – BRA – 21.96 Chad le Clos – RSA – 22.34 Marius Kusch – GER – 22.44 Takaya Yasue – JPN – 22.52 Mikhail Vekovishchev – RUS – 22.56 Dylan Carter – TTO – 22.62 Takeshi Kwamoto – JPN – 22.74 Ryan Coetzee – RSA – 22.75

We may not get to see Ben Proud or Caeleb Dressel in this event, but that doesn’t mean this race will lack excitement. Brazil’s Nicholas Santos came within .21s of the world record and was only 0.01s off the meet record, blasting a 21.96 to take the top seed him. Chad le Clos, who holds the meet record, was the 2nd-fastest qualifier with a time of 22.34, followed by Marius Kusch in 22.44.

South Africa got two men into the final, as Ryan Coetzee snuck in with the 8th-fastest time. Japan, known for its IM strength but not normally its sprint speed, will also have two men in tomorrow’s final, Takaya Yasue and Takeshi Kwamoto.

The USA’s Michael Andrew, swimming shortly after the 100 IM final, finished 11th.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS

WR – Wang Jianjiahe – 3:53.97 – 4 OCT 2018

CR – Mireia Belmonte Garcia – 3:55.76 – 2014

WJ – Wang Jianjiahe – 3:53.97 – 2018

Ariarne Titmus – AUS – 3:53.92 Wang Jianjiahe – CHN – 3:54.56 Li Bingjie – CHN – 3:57.99

We got an epic battle between teenage distance stars.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus went out under world record pace and held a solid lead throughout the race. The only other woman close to her to was Wang Jianjiahe, who pushed Titmus over the final laps as Titmus downed Wang’s world record by a .05s to set a new mark in 3:53.92. Wang finished just over half a second back, earning silver in 3:54.56.

Li Bingjie and Leah Smith waged their own battle for 3rd place, with Li getting the touch about six-tenths of a second ahead of Smith, 3:57.99 to 3:58.58.

Men’s 50 Free – Final

WR – 20.26 – Florent Manaudou – 2014

CR – 20.26 – Florent Manaudou – 2014

WJR – 21.24 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 2017

Vladimir Morozov – RUS – 20.33 Caeleb Dressel – USA – 20.54 Brad Tandy – RSA – 20.94

Russia’s Vladimir Morozov reclaimed his title in this event, earning his first win since 2012 after finishing 4th in 2014 and 2nd in 2016 with a time of 20.33.

Caeleb Dressel took silver in 20.54, about a tenth slower than his time leading off the USA’s 4×50 free relay earlier this evening.

Ben Proud touched 3rd, but was disqualified, presumably for a false start, as it looked like he might have left early. With Proud’s DQ, the bronze medal went to South Africa’s Brad Tandy, who touched in 20.94.

Brazil’s Cesar Cielo, still the long course record holder in the 50m and 100m freestyles as he approaches retirement, finished 7th in 21.20. This was Cielo’s last individual event, but he could possibly still swim on either of Brazil’s medley relays over the next two days.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – Seminals

WR – Etiene Medeiros – 25.67 – 2014

– 25.67 – 2014 CR- Etiene Medeiros – 25.67 – 2014

– 25.67 – 2014 WJ – 26.13 – BEST TIME

Olivia Smoliga – USA – 26.06 Caroline Pilhatsch – AUT – 26.21 Georgia Davies – GBR – 26.28 Miyuki Takemura – JPN – 26.31 Fu Yuanhui – CHN – 26.33 Alicja Tchorz – POL – 26.36 Holly Barratt – AUS – 26.38 Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED / Mathilde Cini – FRA – 26.54

Olivia Smoliga will head into the final as the top seed, as she took the 2nd heat with a time of 26.06.

We’ll have a swim-off for 8th place between Mathilde Cini and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who won the 50 fly earlier this evening. Both touched in 26.54.

World record holder Etiene Medeiros appeared to slip on the start, and was a body length behind the rest of the field early in the race. She looked strong once she got going, but ended up 15th in 26.91, sandwiched between Kathleen Baker and Emily Seebohm in the standings, and she’ll be unable to go for her 3rd-straight title in this event.

Men’s 50 Back – Final

WR – Florent Manaudou – 22.22 – 2014

CR – Florent Manaudou – 22.22 – 2014

WJR – Kliment Kolesnikov – 22.82 – 2018

Evgeny Rylov – RUS – 22.58 Ryan Murphy – USA – 22.63 Shane Ryan – IRL – 22.76

Russia’s Evengy Rylov won a very tight race over American Ryan Murphy, getting the edge, 22.58 to 22.63. Murphy’s time now gives him sole possession of the American Record, after breaking it unofficially and tying it officially earlier this week.

Shane Ryan of Ireland looked to be right there with Rylov and Murphy at the touch, and he grabbed 3rd in 22.76. That put Kliment Kolesnikov in 4th by just 0.01s, but as a consolation prize, he picked up his 2nd world junior record of the session, lowering his own mark by 0.05s.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – Semifinals

=WR – Alia Atkinson – 1:02.36 – 2016/ 2014

– 1:02.36 – 2016/ 2014 =WR – Ruta Meilutyte – 1:02.36 – 2013

– 1:02.36 – 2013 CR – Alia Atkinson – 1:02.36 – 2014

– 1:02.36 – 2014 WJ – 1:02.36 – BEST TIME

