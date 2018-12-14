Race Video Of American Men’s 4×50 Free Relay World Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

The American men’s 4x50m freestyle relay was simply too much for the world to handle tonight in Hangzhou, as the combination of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick collectively clocked a winning time of 1:21.80. The squad’s outing represents a new World Record and American Record, with Dressel’s incredible lead-off also establishing his own latest and greatest 50m free American Record.

After Dressel’s lead-off, which registered as the 2nd fastest of the field behind 50m free individual winner Vlad Morozov’s 20.39, NC State standout Held fired off a massive 20.25 2nd leg to put the USA in first. Former Texas Longhorn Conger kept the momentum going with a sold 20.59, while Chadwick finished on top in 20.53.

The Americans’ time of 1:21.80 comfortably cleared the previous WR mark of 1:22.60 set by Russia back in 2014.

Video courtesy of Alex Muni.

USA – 1:21.80 Russia – 1:22:.22 Italy – 1:22.90

Team USA got things started in exciting fashion, demolishing the world record by 8/10ths of a second.

Russia’s Vladimir Morozov just out-swam American Caeleb Dressel on the opening leg, 20.39 to 20.43, but Ryan Held put USA into the lead with a 20.25 split, and Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick preserved that lead with a pair of 20.5s to give the USA the win and the new world record.

Russia finished 2nd in 1:22.22, also under the previous world record time, as Evgeny Rylov anchored in 20.37, the fastest relay split in the field.

Italy was 6th after the first leg, but moved up to 4th after a 20.44 split by Andrea Vergani, and a pair of 20-mid legs earned them bronze by over as second, with a time of 1:22.90.