Caeleb Dressel Lowers American 50 Free Record For A 3rd Time In 20.43

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Caeleb Dressel officially broke the American Record for the third consecutive time in the men’s 50 freestyle on the lead-off leg of the 4×50 free relay, clocking 20.43 to erase his 20.51 set in the individual semi-finals.

Prior to that swim, he went 20.62 in the prelims to break Anthony Ervin‘s 2012 mark of 20.85, and also surpassed Nathan Adrian‘s 20.71 which wasn’t the official American Record but was the fastest ever by an American due to the ‘suit gap’ where USA Swimming stopped recognizing American Records due to the tech suits.

This swim matches his lead-off from the mixed free relay which didn’t officially count as a record.

This swim officially puts Dressel #4 all-time in the event, trailing only Florent Manaudou (20.26), Roland Schoeman (20.30) and Vladimir Morozov (20.31). Morozov also out-touched Dressel on the opening leg in the relay, clocking 20.39.

The U.S. relay ended up breaking the world record in a time of 1:21.80, as Dressel was joined by Ryan Held (20.25), Jack Conger (20.59) and Michael Chadwick (20.53).

Dressel will have one more opportunity to go faster in the individual final later this session where he’ll go head-to-head with Morozov once again.