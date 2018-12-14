American Men Smash 4×50 Free Relay World Record In 1:21.80

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The American reign in the relays continued to open day 4 finals in Hangzhou, as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick teamed up for a new world record in the men’s 4×50 free relay.

The quartet clocked a time of 1:21.80, smashing the previous mark of 1:22.60 set by the Russians at the 2014 World Championships in Doha.

Dressel broke his American Record for the third time on the lead-off in 20.43, and then Held (20.25), Conger (20.59) and Chadwick (20.53) all had elite splits. In 2nd, Russia was also under the old world record in 1:22.22, with Vlad Morozov beating out Dressel on the first leg in 20.39.

Held has the fastest split in the field, while Chadwick and Conger were 5th and 7th in terms of flying splits. South Africa had Chad Le Clos split 20.31, Russia had Evgeny Rylov anchor in 20.37, and Italy had some fast ones from Andrea Vergani (20.44) and Lorenzo Zazzeri (20.57) as they placed 3rd in 1:22.90.

Russia, 2014 SC Worlds USA, 2018 SC Worlds Morozov – 21.01 Dressel – 20.43 Sedov – 20.37 Held – 20.25 Tikhobaev – 20.59 Conger – 20.59 Fesikov – 20.63 Chadwick – 20.53 1:22.60 1:21.80

Despite the record, this isn’t the fastest relay in history. The French team swam a time of 1:20.77 at the 2008 European Championships in Rijeka, Croatia, but FINA never recognized as it as an official world record. That was the team that had the only two sub-20 legs in history from Fred Bousquet (19.87) and Amaury Leveaux (19.93).