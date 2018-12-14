Proud Produces 2nd False Start At Major Int’l Competition This Year

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

In one of the most anticipated events of these Short Course World Championships, the men’s 50m freestyle, the crowd in Hangzhou had somewhat of a let-down as British champion Ben Proud produced a false start in the final to wind up disqualified.

After checking in with the 4th seeded time of 20.98 in the prelims, followed by 20.71 in the semi-finals, which was a mark only .05 off of his own 20.66 National Record, the stage was set for Proud to take on fellow heavy-hitters Caeleb Dressel of America, Vlad Morozov of Russia, Cameron McEvoy of Australia and more. In fact, both Dressel and Proud each scratched the men’s 50m fly, partly to go all-in on this furious event where anything can happen.

And, something did, to the tune of Proud leaning into the start and getting disqualified out of lane 5, as you can see here, courtesy of @SwimNerd’s tweet:

Ben Proud, only swimming the 50, false starts. Vlad defeats Dressel head to head. pic.twitter.com/FufGLfewqE — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) December 14, 2018

This is the 2nd major disqualification for Proud this year, as the 24-year-old false started in the prelims of the men’s 50m butterfly at this year’s Commonwealth Games. Proud recognizes this as an issue, with the speedster posting on Instagram post-Hangzhou qualification, “Disappointed with a DQ tonight, mistakes will be made but twice in one years makes it something worth focusing on!… At least I know what my new years resolution will be!”