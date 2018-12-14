Watch Morozov Power His Way To The Wall First In Men’s 50 Free

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

In one of the most anticipated events of these Short Course World Championships, the men’s 50m freestyle, the crowd in Hangzhou had somewhat of a let-down as British champion Ben Proud produced a false start in the final to wind up disqualified. This DQ represented the 2nd one for Proud at a major international meet this year, having suffered the same fate in the 50m fly prelims at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

However, the anomaly didn’t disrupt speedy Vladimir Morozov from capturing gold in 20.33 and American Caeleb Dressel from nabbing silver in 20.54. South Africa’s Brad Tandy benefited from the disruption, moving up from 4th to 3rd to give South Africa bronze in a time of 20.94.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

WR – 20.26 – Florent Manaudou – 2014

CR – 20.26 – Florent Manaudou – 2014

WJR – 21.24 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 2017

Vladimir Morozov – RUS – 20.33 Caeleb Dressel – USA – 20.54 Brad Tandy – RSA – 20.94

Russia’s Vladimir Morozov reclaimed his title in this event, earning his first win since 2012 after finishing 4th in 2014 and 2nd in 2016 with a time of 20.33.

Caeleb Dressel took silver in 20.54, about a tenth slower than his time leading off the USA’s 4×50 free relay earlier this evening.

Ben Proud touched 3rd, but was disqualified, presumably for a false start, as it looked like he might have left early. With Proud’s DQ, the bronze medal went to South Africa’s Brad Tandy, who touched in 20.94.

Brazil’s Cesar Cielo, still the long course record holder in the 50m and 100m freestyles as he approaches retirement, finished 7th in 21.20. This was Cielo’s last individual event, but he could possibly still swim on either of Brazil’s medley relays over the next two days.