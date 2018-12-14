Race Video: Brazilian Beasts Crank Out 4×200 World Record In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

In a somewhat surprising turn of events at the end of night 4 in Hangzhou, the Brazilian men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team upset Russia, China and the United States to take gold at the Short Course World Championships while establishing a shiny new World Record to boot.

The foursome of Luiz Melo, Fernando Scheffer, Leonardo Santos and Breno Correia same lights out to produce a winning effort of 6:46.81, crushing the previous World Record mark of 6:49.04 set by Russia back in 2010.

Splits for the Brazilians included a 1:42.03 stunner from Melo to kick things off in best-time fashion. Although America’s Blake Pieroni caught Melo at the end of the first leg with his strong 1:41.85 opener, Melo set the stage for Brazil that they were in it to win it, registering a time that would have won bronze in the individual 200m free event.

Scheffer kept pace with a tremendous 1:40.99, representing one of only two swimmers of the entire field to go under 1:41. Santos punched the wall with a 1:42.81 split, while the Brazilian anchor Correia scored 1:40.98, a time that was needed to ultimately beat the charging Russians by just .03.

See how the entire race unfolded below, courtesy of Yes Swim.