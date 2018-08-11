2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate preliminary session from the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo will feature the 400 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 IM, with the 400 free relays being added to the schedule for finals.

Some of the highlights today include Japan’s Rikako Ikee and American Kelsi Dahlia going head-to-head in the women’s 100 fly, Americans Katie Ledecky (400 free), Caeleb Dressel (100 fly) and Chase Kalisz (200 IM) competing in (one of) the events in which they are the reigning World Champion, and Japan’s Yui Ohashi leading a stacked field in the women’s 200 IM.

The men’s 400 free will also feature 200 free winner Townley Haas, 1500 runner-up Zane Grothe, and 2016 Olympic Champion Mack Horton.

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 3:41.83, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 1999

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 57.30, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2006

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 50.86, Michael Phelps (USA), 2010

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 2:09.93, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2010 / Maya Dirado (USA), 2014

Men’s 200 IM Prelims