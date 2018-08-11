2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

The penultimate preliminary session from the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo will feature the 400 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 IM, with the 400 free relays being added to the schedule for finals.

Some of the highlights today include Japan’s Rikako Ikee and American Kelsi Dahlia going head-to-head in the women’s 100 fly, Americans Katie Ledecky (400 free), Caeleb Dressel (100 fly) and Chase Kalisz (200 IM) competing in (one of) the events in which they are the reigning World Champion, and Japan’s Yui Ohashi leading a stacked field in the women’s 200 IM.

The men’s 400 free will also feature 200 free winner Townley Haas, 1500 runner-up Zane Grothe, and 2016 Olympic Champion Mack Horton.

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 3:41.83, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 1999

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 57.30, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2006

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 50.86, Michael Phelps (USA), 2010

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 2:09.93, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2010 / Maya Dirado (USA), 2014

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 1:54.43, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

DresselApologist

Super excited about Michael Andrew’s 100 fly. Should be a great day for the US!

kevin

Americans have been disappointing most of them swimming slower than the trials

ERVINFORTHEWIN

that does not stop them from learning a few things or 2 .

Roch

Hoping the Americans have a better day today. Fingers crossed for Eastin in the IM especially.

ERVINFORTHEWIN

And we got the 400 free relay later on inFinals !!! Oh yeah , would be another interesting jaw dropping suspense day again in Tokyo

Rafael

Female will be better Brazil looks like to not be delivering (Marco Antônio jr) and Australia lacks the firepower

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Since the Aussies are in very good shape , i would certainly see them as the favorites right now for both 400 free relays – that will bring on a serious battle and thats what we love to watch . I truly enjoyed their actual firepower so far .

