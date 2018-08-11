Rikako Ikee Breaks Jess Schipper’s 2006 Pan Pacs Record in 100 Fly

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who raced out of heat 1 of the women’s 100 fly, has broken the Meet Record in the event in prelims on Saturday. She swam a 56.90, which breaks the old record of 57.30 set by Australian Jessica Schipper in 2006.

Ikee was out in 26.51, and finished in 30.39. In her best swims, she’s back in under 30 seconds. She’s already shown the ability to do enough in prelims, and then put up big drops in finals, at this meet: in the aforementioned 200, she went from a 1:56.8 in prelims to a 1:54.8 in finals. In the 100 free, she went from a 54.1 to a 53.1. A similar drop in the 100 fly would give her a chance become the third woman in history under 56 seconds in the event.

Schipper, the same swimmer whose Meet Record Ikee broke, is also the swimmer that Ikee tied for 5th on the all-time swimmer rankings in the event earlier this y ear when she swam 56.23 at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum Series.