Miho Teramura’s 200 IM Gives Japan Another Championship Record

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Japanese swimmer Miho Teramura made it a second-straight Championship Record in a women’s race for her nation when she swam a 2:09.86 in the 200 IM prelims on Saturday. The swim came about 15 minutes after her teammate Rikako Ikee took out the 100 fly.

Teramura’s time broke the old record of 2:09.93 set by Australian Emily Seebohm back in 2010 when she was still 18. Now 26, Seebohm is swimming at this year’s meet, but didn’t race the 200 IM (Australia didn’t have any swimmers in the event).

Splits Comparison:

Teramura ’18 – 27.69/33.78/36.57/31.82 – 2:09.86

Seebohm ’10 – 27.53/33.10/38.52/30.78 – 2:09.93

Teramura ’16 – 27.58/33.18/36.47/32.64 – 2:09.87 (previous PB)

Teramura is a much better breaststroker than is Seebohm, who has the advantage (both on splits, and in the individual events) on the other three strokes. That two-second margin was just enough to hold off Seebohm’s superior finishing split for the record.

Teramura’s swim shaved .01 seconds off her lifetime best of 2:09.87 done at the 2016 Japanese Olympic Trials. While the finishing times are very similar, the way she got there is very different, especially notable on the 8-tenths improvement over the final 50 meters.