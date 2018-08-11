GHSA 6-7A Sprint Champ Brady Fields Headed to Gardner-Webb

Marietta, Georgia’s Brady Fields will join the Gardner-Webb University men’s swimming and diving team next fall.

“I chose Gardner Webb because I fell in love with the pride the team has for their school in addition to the amazing coaching staff. I believe I will be pushed, supported, and invested by my coaches, professors, and teammates. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this team.”

Fields made his announcement earlier this year, before the changing of the guards in the coaching staff. The Bulldogs’ longtime coach Mike Simpson was hired in July to be an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina. A month later Gardner-Webb announced the addition of former NAIA Coach of the Year Scott Teeters as the program’s new head coach.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Fields swam for Hillgrove High School in the GHSA 6-7A division. He won the 50 free and was runner-up in the 100 fly at the Georgia 6-7A State Meet during his senior season; the previous year he finished 2nd and 6th in those respective events. Fields does his year-round swimming with Marietta Marlins. He excels at sprints, and was an A finalist in the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly, and a B finalist in the100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly, at the 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup in March. He swam the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he tied his 50 free PB with 23.78.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.70

50 back – 22.55

50 fly – 21.99

100 free – 46.20

100 back – 50.24

100 fly – 49.44