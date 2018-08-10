CBSE Inter-Sports & Games Competitions 2018-19 Ka Sports Calendar

CBSE Ki Website Par 2018-19 Ke CBSE Inter-Sports & Games Competitions Ka Sports Calendar Publish Ho Chuka Hai. Jisme Swimming Ke Zonal And National Competition Ki Details Bhi Di Hui Hai. Calendar Me Btaya Gya Hai Ki Sabhi Sports Ke Cluster/Zonal Level Ke Events 01.09.2008 Se 10.10.2018 Ke Beech Me Honge And National Level Ke Events 01.11.2018 Se 30.11.2018 Ke Beech Me Honge. National And Clusters/Zonal Ki Tentative Date Di Gayi Hai. Baki Sari Details Ke Liye Aap Niche Di Gayi Official Pdf Ko Download Karke Dekh Skte Hai.
Winner & First Runner-Up: Athletics (Individual Events), Table-Tennis, Badminton, Judo, Skating,
Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Football-Girls, Chess (02 Top Teams),Rifle-Shooting (Top 02 Teams & 05 Top Individuals), Boxing And Archery.
Upar Btaye Gye Sabhi Sports Ke Winner & First Runner-Up Individuals/ Teams Ko CBSE National Me Participate Karne Ko Milega.
Winners Only: Lekin Team-Events Jaise Athletics, Basketball, Football-Boys, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho,
Volleyball, Handball And Hockey, Me Sirf Winner Teams Ko CBSE Nationals Me Participate Karne Diya Jayega.
Swimming (Zonal)
1- Far East Zone (Guwahati Region And Bhubaneswar Region)
Tentative Date – 06.10.2018 – 08.10.2018
Venue-Dav Model School
Iit Campus Kharagpur,
West Bengal – 721302
2-East Zone (Patna Region And Allahabad Region)
Tentative Date – 12.10.2018 – 15.10.2018
Venue-Sri Sri Surya Deo Singh Smriti Gurukulam
Dhanbad, (Jharkhand)
3-South Zone (Chennai Region And Thiruvananthapuram Region)
Tentative Date – 09.10.2018 – 12.10.2018
Venue-Delhi Public School
Karunapuram, Pedda Pehdyal, Dharamsagar,
Warangal (Telangna) – 506151
4-West Zone (Ajmer Region)
Tentative Date – 17.09.2018 – 19.09.2018
Venue-Delhi Public School
12th Km Stone, Tiwarakhed Mohkhed,
Mp-480001
5-North Zone – Ii (Panchkula Region)
Tentative Date – 29.09.2018-01.10.2018
Venue-Montessori Cambridge School
Defence Road Pangoli
Pathankot, Punjab-145001
6-North Zone – I (Dehradun Region)
Tentative Date – 10.09.2018 – 14.09.2018
Venue-Vidya Global School (59096)
247, Vidya Knowledge Park,
Baghpat Road, Meerut, Up – 250002
7-Central Zone (Delhi Region)
Tentative Date – 28.09.2018 – 30.09.2018
Venue- Mother Divine Public School
G-31 Sector 3 Rohini, Delhi – 110085
Swimming (National)
CBSE Sports Calendar Ke According National Competition Delhi Public School Sail Township, Dhurwa, Ranchi Jharkhand Me Hoga, Jiski Tentative Date 22 Nov Se 26 Nov Hai.
Downloads –
- CBSE Sports Calendar (2018-19)
- Circular CBSE Sports (2018-19)
- Extension Of Last Date For Registration And Applying To Participate In CBSE Sports (2018-19)
