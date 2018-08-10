OHSAA D1 Finalist and YNats Finalist Hailee Trotter to Swim for FAU

Hailee Trotter, from Cincinnati, Ohio, will head to Florida Atlantic University in the fall. A four-year letter-winner at Colerain High School, she also swims for the Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA Tigersharks.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Florida Atlantic University! Thank you to my friends and family who have pushed me, and given me endless love and support! Go Owls🦉❤️💙”

Trotter was a Division 1 state qualifier all four years at Colerain High School. She holds school records in the 200 IM, 100 back, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay, and was named MVP in each of her four years. She graduated with an honors diploma and was a 4-year All-GMC academic award recipient.

Trotter swims club for the Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA Tigersharks. She is part of a number of team records and has been a YMCA Short Course Nationals and Long Course Nationals team member at PCY for 4 years. A versatile swimmer, she excels across the board and expects to swim IM at FAU. At this summer’s 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals, she finaled in the 100 breast and 50 fly and left with new PBs in the LCM 100/200 breast and 50 fly.

Trotter plans to study Psychology and Pre-medicine at FAU.

Top SCY times:

200 IM: 2:04.98

50 back: 26.29

100 back: 56.39

100 breast: 1:05.30

100 free: 52.83

400 IM: 4:30.11

100 fly: 57.88