Virginia Tech Brings on Albert Subirats as Assistant Coach

As he heads into his inaugural season as head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Virginia Tech, Sergio Lopez Miro has finished assembling his staff with the hiring of four-time Olympian and Venezuelan national record-holder Albert Subirats as an assistant coach. Earlier this summer Lopez Miro announced the addition of assistant coaches Steve Steketee and Jacy Dyer.

“I’ve known Albert for years,” said Lopez Miro. “We tried to work together many times when he was a swimmer, and while that never happened we did build a great friendship. He contacted me immediately when I arrived in Blacksburg and I’m honored that Albert chose to start his coaching career here at Virginia Tech. His experience as a four-time Olympian and NCAA Champion – both individually and with a team – will help our athletes grow. I know that his positive energy and enthusiasm will be a perfect fit with our team.”

Subirats is a four-time Olympic qualifier for Venezuela, having made the cut in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. In 2007 he claimed Venezuela’s first (and only to date) long-course medal, winning bronze in the 100 fly at the World Championships. In 2010 he was the World Champion in the 50m fly. Subirats swam collegiately at the University of Arizona from 2004 through 2007. He won three NCAA individual titles (100 fly and 100 back in 2006 as a junior, and 100 fly in 2007 as a senior) and, with his Wildcat teammates, 5 relay titles during his career. He was inducted into the University of Arizona Hall of Fame in 2017.

Subirats holds the Venezuelan long course national records in the 100m free, 50m fly, 100m fly (also the South America record) and 100m backstroke. Along with his relay teammates, he also holds records in the 4x100m free relay and 4x100m medley relay. He is a three-time winner of Venezuela’s Sportsman Athlete of the Year (2006, 2007 and 2009) and is the most decorated swimmer in the history of the South American and Central American Games.

Subirats graduated from Arizona in 2009 with a degree in business administration, and from Nova Southeastern in 2016 with an MBA.