2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
The first night of action from Indianapolis is upon us, with many exciting races in store. The 200 fly and 100 free finals will go off tonight, along with the fastest seeded heats in the women’s 800 and men’s 1500.
The 800 free figures to be the Katie Ledecky show, as the two-time defending Olympic champion will push to dip beneath the 8:10 barrier tonight, and maybe even lower. She’ll double tonight also having the 100 free on her schedule, where she’ll hunt down a relay spot. Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford are the favorites for the individual spots.
The men’s 100 free had a surprise when Auburn’s Zach Apple took the top seed in 48.14 this morning. Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel will try and hold him off to repeat as the American representatives in this event on the international stage, while the rest of the field will jockey for relay positions.
The 200 fly on both the men’s and women’s side was dominated by Georgia swimmers this morning. Hali Flickinger and Chase Kalisz head into tonight as the favorites to win after taking the top spots in the prelims.
After the early heats in the distance events, Summer Finke (8:34.63) and Kevin Litherland (15:10.93) lead the way. Check out a full preview of finals here.
Women’s 200 Fly Finals
- American Record: 2:04.14, Mary DeScenza, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981
- LC National Meet Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.77
- Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 2:07.60
- Dakota Luther, ASC, 2:08.71
- Sarah Gibson, TAMU, 2:08.75
Hali Flickinger led from the gun and never looked back, coming in at 2:07.60 to become the first American to qualify for the World Championships this year. She really extended her lead on the third 50, and held it together well to win by over a second.
After Katie McLaughlin was in 2nd for the first half of the race, 17-year-old Dakota Luther stormed down the third length to take over 2nd into the last 50, and held off a hard charging Sarah Gibson to hang on for the second World Championship spot in 2:08.71. Luther, still in high school, makes the team after no high schoolers made the Olympic team last year.
Gibson rounded out the podium in 2:08.75, while Ella Eastin had a great swim out of lane 8 to take 4th in 2:09.24.
Vanessa Krause and Jen Marrkand got under 2:10 as well to take 5th and 6th, while McLaughlin faded a bit coming home, ending up in 6th in a time of 2:10.21.
Cassidy Bayer led the B-final early but ran into trouble on the final 50, as Ruby Martin took over to win the heat in 2:10.42. Bayer finished back in 6th in 2:11.92, while 17-year-old Madison Homovich triumphed in the C-final in 2:11.71.
Men’s 200 Fly Finals
- American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28
Women’s 100 Free Finals
- American Record: 52.70, Simone Manuel, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
- LC National Meet Record: 53.26, Mallory Comerford, 2017
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.90
Men’s 100 Free Finals
- American Record: 47.33, David Walters, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 47.58, Jason Lezak, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: 47.58, Jason Lezak, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 48.93
Women’s 800 Free (Timed Final)
- American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- LC National Meet Record: 8:10.32, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 8:38.56
Men’s 1500 Free (Timed Final)
- American Record: 14:39.48, Connor Jaeger, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 15:12.79
Mallory Comerford 52.99!
easely ….
Calaeb Dressel 47.60!
Kalisz 1:54.25
Flickinger 2:07.23
Ledecky 8:09.01
Finke 14:58.71
u forgot the women 100 free …..
A touch off topic, but when will that legendary women’s 2 fly us open record finally go down? I’ve been to the pool it was set at many times and seen the record posted there and it just seems so incredibly untouchable. I doubt it will be today, but who knows if it will be broken for even another decade.
Obligatory video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lmCEjE0if0
With no tech suit and no goggles!
easily one of the top 10 greatest swims of all time
Top 10 greatest individual sports performances if you ask me.
not even wearing goggles