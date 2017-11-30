2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals continues tonight in Columbus, Ohio with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. Louisville standout Mallory Comerford will show off her range tonight in both the 50 free and 500 free. Comerford’s challengers in the 50 include fellow Louisville-based star Kelsi Worrell and former U.S. National teamer Margo Geer, who both broke 22 this morning. In the 200 IM, Olympian Melanie Margalis is slated to make a run at the title.

On the men’s side, Olympic champion Nathan Adrian will take on the 50 free. That field will also feature junior standout Michael Andrew. After prelims, Andrew was set up to swim back-to-back races with the 200 IM just before the 50 free, but he scratched out of the 200 to focus on the sprint tonight. The 200 IM brings plenty of top talent between junior star Reece Whitley, Cal teammates Josh Prenot and Ryan Murphy, and IM World Champion Chase Kalisz. In the 500 free, we’ll see U.S. National teamers Zane Grothe and Mitch D’Arrigo go head-to-head.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE FINALS

American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017

Meet Record: 4:29.54, Katie Ledecky, 2014

Pool Record: 4:26.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016

GOLD: Ashley Neidigh, Indiana, 4:34.47 SILVER: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 4:35.78 BRONZE: Erica Sullivan, SAND, 4:38.13

Indiana postgrad swimmer Ashley Neidigh took off with the early lead in the 500 free, extending her lead over Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sulivan after the 100 mark. Neidigh held on to her lead throughout the race, posting a huge best time of 4:34.47 to win it. That beat her former best 4:39.91 by over 5 seconds.

Louisville All-American Mallory Comerford overtook Sullivan for the 2nd place spot with 100 yards to go. She started to close the gap on Neidigh with a 54.17 across the final 100, but wound up 2nd in a quick 4:35.78. Comerford finished well under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 4:36.30. Sullivan held on for 3rd behind her in 4:38.13, while Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole was just off the podium in 4:40.99.

MEN’S 500 FREE FINALS

American Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017

Meet Record: 4:10.75, Peter Vanderkaay, 2007

Pool Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen, 2017

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

American Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016

Meet Record: 1:53.16, Melanie Margalis , 2016

, 2016 Pool Record: 1:53.47, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

American Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015

U.S. Open Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015

Meet Record: 1:40.08, Ryan Lochte, 2007

Pool Record: 1:42.60, Ryan Lochte, 2010

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

American Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016

Meet Record: 21.46, Natalie Coughlin, 2007

Pool Record: 21.69, Lara Jackson, 2008

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS

American Record: 3:25.60, USA, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 3:25.60, USA, 2016

Meet Record: 3:29.91, Cal, 2013

Pool Record: 3:29.06, Arizona, 2008

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS