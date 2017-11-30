2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29th-December 2nd
- Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Short Course Yards
- Meet Central
- Omega Results
- NCAA Qualifying
- Live stream (USA Swimming Homepage)
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
The 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals continues tonight in Columbus, Ohio with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. Louisville standout Mallory Comerford will show off her range tonight in both the 50 free and 500 free. Comerford’s challengers in the 50 include fellow Louisville-based star Kelsi Worrell and former U.S. National teamer Margo Geer, who both broke 22 this morning. In the 200 IM, Olympian Melanie Margalis is slated to make a run at the title.
On the men’s side, Olympic champion Nathan Adrian will take on the 50 free. That field will also feature junior standout Michael Andrew. After prelims, Andrew was set up to swim back-to-back races with the 200 IM just before the 50 free, but he scratched out of the 200 to focus on the sprint tonight. The 200 IM brings plenty of top talent between junior star Reece Whitley, Cal teammates Josh Prenot and Ryan Murphy, and IM World Champion Chase Kalisz. In the 500 free, we’ll see U.S. National teamers Zane Grothe and Mitch D’Arrigo go head-to-head.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- Meet Record: 4:29.54, Katie Ledecky, 2014
- Pool Record: 4:26.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- GOLD: Ashley Neidigh, Indiana, 4:34.47
- SILVER: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 4:35.78
- BRONZE: Erica Sullivan, SAND, 4:38.13
Indiana postgrad swimmer Ashley Neidigh took off with the early lead in the 500 free, extending her lead over Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sulivan after the 100 mark. Neidigh held on to her lead throughout the race, posting a huge best time of 4:34.47 to win it. That beat her former best 4:39.91 by over 5 seconds.
Louisville All-American Mallory Comerford overtook Sullivan for the 2nd place spot with 100 yards to go. She started to close the gap on Neidigh with a 54.17 across the final 100, but wound up 2nd in a quick 4:35.78. Comerford finished well under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 4:36.30. Sullivan held on for 3rd behind her in 4:38.13, while Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole was just off the podium in 4:40.99.
MEN’S 500 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017
- Meet Record: 4:10.75, Peter Vanderkaay, 2007
- Pool Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen, 2017
WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- American Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016
- Meet Record: 1:53.16, Melanie Margalis, 2016
- Pool Record: 1:53.47, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
MEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- American Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015
- Meet Record: 1:40.08, Ryan Lochte, 2007
- Pool Record: 1:42.60, Ryan Lochte, 2010
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016
- Meet Record: 21.46, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
- Pool Record: 21.69, Lara Jackson, 2008
MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 18.20, Caeleb Dressel, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 18.20, Caeleb Dressel, 2016
- Meet Record: 18.81, Nathan Adrian, 2014
- Pool Record: 18.77, Caeleb Dressel, 2015
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS
- American Record: 3:25.60, USA, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 3:25.60, USA, 2016
- Meet Record: 3:29.91, Cal, 2013
- Pool Record: 3:29.06, Arizona, 2008
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS
- American Record: 3:01.51, Cal, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 2:59.22, Texas, 2017
- Meet Record: 3:05.69, Arizona, 2012
- Pool Record: 3:02.83, Cal, 2010
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!