2017 Arena PSS – Atlanta: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

On the docket for day 4 is the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM and the slower heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

US Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981

GT Pool Record: 2:07.29, Susie O’Neill, 1995

In the first of three circle-seeded heats Kelsi Worrell got out to a big early lead and stayed strong throughout to touch first in 2:09.44, a time that stood up as the fastest of the morning.

#1 and 2 seeds Hali Flickinger and Cassidy Bayer each won their circle-seeded heats as well to take the 2nd and 3rd spots heading to finals. Both Vanessa Krause and Ruby Martin had solid swims in Bayer’s heat to qualify 4th and 5th overall.

Barring scratches, the field from finals will feature half of the Olympic Trials finals from last summer. Flickinger earned an Olympic berth placing 2nd, with Bayer 3rd, Martin 4th and Worrell 7th.

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

US Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

GT Pool Record: 1:56.51, Denis Pankratov, 1996

All of the big names made it through to the 200 fly A-final, but it was the relatively unknown Venezuelan Marcos Lavado leading the way in a time of 1:57.54. Lavado lowered his personal best of 1:57.94 set back at the Austin Pro Swim in January, and came within three one-hundredths of the Venezuelan Record held by Rafael Vidal from all the way back in 1984.

Lavado pulled away from Tom Shields on the back half in the first circle-seeded heat, with Shields touching in 1:59.66 for the 3rd fastest time of the morning. Gunnar Bentz also qualified out of that heat, 7th overall in 2:00.89.

The last heat saw Chase Kalisz run down Zach Harting for the 2nd overall seed in 1:59.17. Harting, Mack Darragh and Jack Conger all qualified out of that heat.

Joseph Schooling was the only qualifier for the A-final out of the second circle-seeded heat, winning it in a time of 2:01.21 that squeaks him in at 8th overall. This is his first and only event of the meet. Pace Clark, seeded 5th overall, was a no-show.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

US Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy, 2009

GT Pool Record: 1:05.83, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Lilly King cruised to the win in the last heat of the women’s 100 breast to solidify the top seed by well over a second in 1:07.07. Miranda Tucker took 2nd in the heat and advances 3rd overall in 1:08.67.

Andrea Cottrell and Melanie Margalis won the other two circle-seeded heats to take the 3rd and 4th seeds into tonight. This event became much more wide open when #2 and 3 seeds Katie Meili and Molly Hannis scratched out.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

US Open Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

GT Pool Record: 1:00.31, Brendan Hansen, 2011

Andrew Wilson stormed to the win in the first of three circle-seeded heats in 1:00.45 to take the top seed by nearly eight tenths heading to finals. He’ll look to take down Brendan Hansen‘s 2011 pool record of 1:00.31 tonight.

Richard Funk and Cody Miller battled it out in the last heat, with Miller touching him out. However, after a slight delay, it was revealed Miller was disqualified. Funk takes the #2 spot into finals with a nice morning swim of 1:01.22. Nicolas Fink was bumped up to 2nd in the heat after Miller’s DQ and takes the 5th spot in the A-final tonight.

In heat 4 Kevin Cordes made an appearance after no-showing the 200 breast on Friday. He was out-touched by Mauro Castillo-Luna, and both easily qualify in 3rd and 4th.

Notably in the B-final tonight is Michael Andrew (11th, 1:02.64), German Christian vom Lehn (12th, 1:02.83) and Brad Craig (14th, 1:03.40).

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

US Open Record: 58.67, Missy Franklin , 2013

, 2013 GT Pool Record: 1:00.10, Missy Franklin, 2011

In the first circle-seeded heat Ali Deloof became the first woman ever under a minute in the 100 back in this pool, breaking Missy Franklin‘s six-year-old record in a time of 59.86. Swimming alongside her Grace Ariola also had a great swim in 1:00.99, as they head to finals 1st and 2nd. Deloof’s swim is just off her season best 59.82 that ranks 10th in the world.

Claire Adams and Hali Flickinger went 1-2 in the second last heat to take 3rd and 4th overall into finals, while Gabby Deloof and Alina Kendzior tied to win the last heat in 1:02.60, heading into finals deadlocked at 6th overall.

The third Deloof sister, Catie, qualified 9th overall in 1:02.95 and will have lane 4 in the B-final barring scratches.

There were plenty of no-shows out of the circle-seeded heats, including Olivia Smoliga, Simone Manuel, Kelsi Worrell, Clara Smiddy and Alex Sumner.

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

US Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

GT Pool Record: 53.08, Ryan Murphy, 2016

The men’s 100 back leaderboard is crowded at the top, with the top four prelim times all within a tenth of a second. David Gamburg out-touched Ryan Murphy in the last heat for the top seed in 54.84, while Murphy’s 54.94 put him 4th.

Ryosuke Irie and Jacob Pebley both won their respective heats in 54.88 and 54.89, heading into finals 2nd and 3rd.

Since Murphy tied his 2016 pool record in the 200 back last night, it’s reasonable to believe he can be close to his 100 record of 53.08.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

US Open Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

GT Pool Record: 2:09.39, Caitlin Leverenz, 2011

Melanie Margalis eased into the finish in last heat of the women’s 200 IM for the win and the top time of the morning in 2:14.50. Katie Drabot and Margaret Aroesty also qualified out of the last heat, 2nd and 4th overall.

Siobhan Haughey and Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo won the other two circle-seeded heats to easily advance 3rd and 4th overall.

Lilly King won one of the earlier heats and qualified for the B-final 13th overall. Hali Flickinger and Clara Smiddy were among the no-shows.

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

US Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte, 2009

GT Pool Record: 1:59.27, Darian Townsend, 2011

Matthew Josa got off to a quick start in the last heat of the men’s 200 IM, hitting the 50 fly in 25.10. Chase Kalisz ran him down on the breast leg and cruised to the top time of the prelims in 2:01.87. Josa held off a hard charging Gunnar Bentz for 2nd in the heat, and both men will advance to the final in 7th and 8th.

Angel Martinez came out on top in heat 5, and Jay Litherland held off Ryosuke Irie in heat 6 as they qualify for the final 2nd, 3rd and 4th overall.

B-finalists include breaststrokers Nicolas Fink (11th, 2:05.40) and Carlos Claverie (12th, 2:06.32), and Michael Andrew (13th, 2:06.58).

Women’s 800 Free (Early Heats)

US Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 GT Pool Record: 8:25.70, Camille Muffat, 2011

The top seeded swimmers in the distance events had the option of either competing in the fast heat at finals as usual or swimming in the morning, which many of them opted to do.

Katie Ledecky was one of them, dominating the first heat in a time of 8:15.71 to break the pool record held by the late Camille Muffat from 2011. Ledecky’s swim is less than three tenths off her 8:15.44 from Mesa, the #1 time in the world.

In her post-race interview, Ledecky mentioned she opted for the early swim because she has a 9:30 class tomorrow morning, with practice before.

Club Wolverine teammates G Ryan, Rose Bi and Sierra Schmidt all were close together throughout the race with Ryan taking the 2nd best time so far in 8:36.40.

Men’s 1500 Free (Early Heats)