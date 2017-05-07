Lilly King: “This summer I want World Records” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

US Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy, 2009

GT Pool Record: 1:05.83, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Lilly King accelerated an early lead of over a second at the 50 wall in 30.74, sailing to the win in a time of 1:06.20. That swim ranks her 4th in the world for the season.

Miranda Tucker pulled away from Andrea Cottrell on the back half to take 2nd in 1:07.95, with Cottrell was 3rd in 1:08.36.