Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL
- US Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy, 2009
- GT Pool Record: 1:05.83, Rebecca Soni, 2011
- Lilly King, UN, 1:06.20
- Miranda Tucker, CW, 1:07.95
- Andrea Cottrell, UOFL, 1:08.36
Lilly King accelerated an early lead of over a second at the 50 wall in 30.74, sailing to the win in a time of 1:06.20. That swim ranks her 4th in the world for the season.
Miranda Tucker pulled away from Andrea Cottrell on the back half to take 2nd in 1:07.95, with Cottrell was 3rd in 1:08.36.
8 Comments on "Lilly King: “This summer I want World Records” (Video)"
It is best to talk about it after one succeeds. Lilly will learn the hard way. I wish her well but swimming speaks louder than words.
Hail the KING!
Now this is the side of Lily King that I, and I suspect many other swimming fans, well at least the American ones, like to see. Her confidence is a double edge sword meaning that in some cases we love her confidence while in others we hate her arrogance