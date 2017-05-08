WATCH: Pavel Sankovich Goes 22.73 50 Free… Underwater

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

Belarusian Pavel Sankovich won the B final of the 50 free at the Atlanta stop of the Arena Pro Swim Series, going 22.73. His time not only won the heat, but he actually beat Anthony Ervin, who just nine months ago won the Olympic gold in the 50 free. Ervin touched second in 22.81.

Most impressively, however, Sankovich swam the entire race doing underwater dolphin kick. Going sub-23 in the 50 free is no easy feat, let alone doing it underwater. Obviously, he was disqualified for coming up after the 15-meter mark, but he was only five tenths off of the Belarusian record in the 50 free, a 22.22 from Yauhen Tsurkin in 2015. Watch in the video above as he wins his heat, swimming out of lane 3.

Sankovich holds Belarus’s 50 and 100m back national records. He has competed at the last three Olympics, and swam for Florida State University in the States. At FSU, he broke multiple school and ACC records in the butterfly, backstroke, and IM events.