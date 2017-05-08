Kevin Cordes: I’ve found a good rhythm in training lately” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

US Open Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

GT Pool Record: 1:00.31, Brendan Hansen, 2011

Andrew Wilson got out to an early advantage and held on over the closing meters to take the win in 1:01.07. He was six tenths slower than the prelims.

Wilson managed to hold off Fink and Funk, as Nic Fink and Richard Funk both gained on Wilson in the closing metres. Fink ended up 2nd, and Funk was 3rd. Kevin Cordes was right there in the thick of it, taking 4th in 1:01.40.