Chase Kalisz Becomes 4th-Best U.S. Performer Ever in 200 IM at ATL PSS

Chase Kalisz just keeps picking up momentum for– if his swimming this spring is any indication– what should be an incredible summer for the 23-year-old.

After nearly eclipsing a personal best in the 200 fly at the beginning of tonight’s finals session at the Atlanta stop of the Pro Swim Series, Kalisz returned for the 200 IM. After out-splitting the entire field on the backstroke leg, including former 200 back world record holder Ryosuke Irie, Kalisz turned at the 100 mark and displayed a beautiful (and fast) breaststroke leg. That was it for him, as he sailed home on freestyle to turn in a time of 1:57.21 to take the win by almost four full seconds.

It was a best time by five tenths. His previous best was from a month ago, at the Mesa stop of the PSS. Keep in mind that Kalisz’s lifetime best before that Mesa swim was a 1:58.52 from the 2013 U.S. Summer Nationals, which is still the best summer performance he’s ever given.

Most importantly, though, in terms of the bigger picture: Kalisz’s time makes him the 4th-best American to ever have swum this event (and 3rd textile).

U.S. Top Performers – 200 IM

The storied IM battles between Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps are cemented in the past, and with Phelps retired and Lochte not in the picture this summer, Kalisz’s rapid improvement boom couldn’t come at a better time. It’s feasible that Kalisz should be able to take two seconds or more off of his May performance during heavy training, so what’s to say he won’t move up to third in American history after this summer?

The disparity between the top three in American history and the rest of the best is pretty wild– nearly two seconds separate 3rd (Shanteau) and 4th (Kalisz), while Lochte and Phelps are well ahead of Shanteau’s position.

Whether or not Kalisz is able to crack the top three this summer is not of concern right now, though; rather, America has to be excited about the advances he has been making in his events this spring. It’ll be the first summer without two of America’s swimming icons battling in the 200 IM, but Kalisz is proving that Team USA will not be going to battle in Budapest empty-handed.