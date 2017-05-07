Sjostrom Smokes Fly & Free On Final Day In Bergen

10TH BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

Sweden’s speed demon that is Sarah Sjostrom cracked off two huge swims during the final session of the 2017 Bergen Swim Festival in Norway to continue directing her world-dominating sprint train towards Budapest. After firing off a wicked fast 56.32 100m butterfly tonight, Sjostrom kept the pool churning with an incredible 50m freestyle time of 23.87 to handily collect another 2 golds at the meet.

Both efforts fall within striking distance of her own respective personal bests of 55.48 (World Record) and 23.83, the latter of which was just clocked last month at the Swedish Open. In the splash n’ dash, Sjostrom is the only woman in the world to dip beneath the 24-second threshold so far this season, while she and Japanese teen phenom Rikako Ikee are the only women to score times under 57 in the 100m fly.

Below are the world rankings (top 5) in each event. You can read more about Sjostrom’s performances in Bergen today here.

Jan Micka was the men’s 1500m freestyle winner in 15:17.29 in the morning and he also collected the victory in the 400m freestyle in a time of 3:52.01. Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu added another 2 golds to her huge haul from earlier in the meet, touching in 8:53.16 this morning to win the 800m freestyle, while also taking the 400m free event in 4:07.53.

Additional Winners:

Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir completed the breaststroke sweep, adding the 50m skins victory to her earlier 100m and 200m wins. Her 3rd round swim tonight was clocked at 31.68.

completed the breaststroke sweep, adding the 50m skins victory to her earlier 100m and 200m wins. Her 3rd round swim tonight was clocked at 31.68. Erik Persson got the job done on the men’s side of the breaststroke knock-out competition, stopping the clock at 28.54 in the final round for the win.

got the job done on the men’s side of the breaststroke knock-out competition, stopping the clock at 28.54 in the final round for the win. The men’s 100m butterfly saw Mathys Goosen collect another medal, touching in 52.73.

collect another medal, touching in 52.73. Lisa Graf and Raphael Stacchiotti were the respective women’s and men’s 200m backstroke victors, finishing in marks of 2:10.34 and 2:04.94.

and were the respective women’s and men’s 200m backstroke victors, finishing in marks of 2:10.34 and 2:04.94. Ben Schwietert won the men’s 50m freestyle in 22.70.

