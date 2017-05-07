Simone breaks down the infamous “0-Breath 50” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

US Open Record: 24.13, Cate Campbell, 2008

GT Pool Record: 24.87, Amy Van Dyken, 1996

Simone Manuel erased a 21-year-old pool record with a clocking of 24.73 in the women’s 50 free to win by nearly half a second. She knocked seven tenths off her morning swim, and just missed her season best 24.66 that ranks 7th in the world.

Madison Kennedy and Olivia Smoliga both dropped over three tenths from the morning to take 2nd and 3rd respectively, and Grace Ariola knocked off four tenths for 4th in 25.40. Mallory Comerford (25.44) and Sandrine Mainville (25.59) took 5th and 6th. Kelsi Worrell clocked 26.41 swimming butterfly, getting her 7th as Michelle Toro was DQed.

Amanda Weir won her second B-final of the night in 25.72.