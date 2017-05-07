Simone breaks down the infamous “0-Breath 50” (Video)

  5 Coleman Hodges | May 07th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

  • US Open Record: 24.13, Cate Campbell, 2008
  • GT Pool Record: 24.87, Amy Van Dyken, 1996
  1. Simone Manuel, UN, 24.73
  2. Madison Kennedy, MAC, 25.22
  3. Olivia Smoliga, ABSC, 25.24

Simone Manuel erased a 21-year-old pool record with a clocking of 24.73 in the women’s 50 free to win by nearly half a second. She knocked seven tenths off her morning swim, and just missed her season best 24.66 that ranks 7th in the world.

Madison Kennedy and Olivia Smoliga both dropped over three tenths from the morning to take 2nd and 3rd respectively, and Grace Ariola knocked off four tenths for 4th in 25.40. Mallory Comerford (25.44) and Sandrine Mainville (25.59) took 5th and 6th. Kelsi Worrell clocked 26.41 swimming butterfly, getting her 7th as Michelle Toro was DQed.

Amanda Weir won her second B-final of the night in 25.72.

Harambe

Is 0 breaths rare for girls? I know many collegiate guys go zero breath and it’s not a huge deal

5 hours 15 minutes ago
TTL

Yard or meter? Short course or that was a long course?

2 hours 44 minutes ago
Q-tip

I find it easier to do no breath 50s in long course as I’m not having to blow out a ton of air on the turn like in scy.

2 hours 5 minutes ago
sven
Not among the elite sprinters. I know Sjostrom does not breathe during her fly or free 50’s. I have also found that it is significantly easier to take fewer breaths in short course (even in short course meters, where the distance is the same). For example, in short course I usually took one breath on the first 25 shortly before the flags and then no breaths on the final 25, while I found that three were needed for the long course 50 (and I have seen a similar trend with the swimmers that I coach). The turn, glide, and underwater phases consume much less oxygen than the same amount of time spent sprinting on the surface, so I do think… Read more »
2 hours 11 minutes ago
Ena

Infamous is an interesting word to use for the title

15 minutes 54 seconds ago
