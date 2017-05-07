Nathan Adrian Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Hallie Ivester

Olympian and American record holder Nathan Adrian has posted about his recent engagement to Hallie Ivester on his Instagram account.

She's all mine boys! Hands off! Can't wait to spend our lives together @halpal12 A post shared by Nathan Adrian (@nathangadrian) on May 7, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Ivester, while her Instagram account is private, is a Stanford alumna who works in merchandising, according to her Instagram bio. Notably, Adrian is a Cal grad, but the fierce Bay Area rivalry between Stanford and Cal doesn’t seem to have affected their relationship (we hope).

Adrian has won five gold medals representing Team USA across three different Olympic Games. At his Olympic debut in 2008, he swam in the prelims for the 4×100 free relay which would go on to win gold in finals. His only individual gold came after one of the most spectacular races in history, as he edged Australian star James Magnussen by one-hundredth of a second to take the 100 free crown. Most recently, he split 46’s while playing anchor on both of Team USA’s gold-winning 4×100 relays in Rio.

This season, Adrian’s 48.18 from the Mesa stop of the Arena Pro Swim Series serves as the fourth-fastest 100 free in the world rankings. Though he was not present at this weekend’s Atlanta stop of the PSS, he is expected to help Team USA bring home medals at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

