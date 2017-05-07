Olympian and American record holder Nathan Adrian has posted about his recent engagement to Hallie Ivester on his Instagram account.
Ivester, while her Instagram account is private, is a Stanford alumna who works in merchandising, according to her Instagram bio. Notably, Adrian is a Cal grad, but the fierce Bay Area rivalry between Stanford and Cal doesn’t seem to have affected their relationship (we hope).
Adrian has won five gold medals representing Team USA across three different Olympic Games. At his Olympic debut in 2008, he swam in the prelims for the 4×100 free relay which would go on to win gold in finals. His only individual gold came after one of the most spectacular races in history, as he edged Australian star James Magnussen by one-hundredth of a second to take the 100 free crown. Most recently, he split 46’s while playing anchor on both of Team USA’s gold-winning 4×100 relays in Rio.
This season, Adrian’s 48.18 from the Mesa stop of the Arena Pro Swim Series serves as the fourth-fastest 100 free in the world rankings. Though he was not present at this weekend’s Atlanta stop of the PSS, he is expected to help Team USA bring home medals at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.
ab
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Nathan Adrian Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Hallie Ivester"
8/10 chance she’s pregnant
you couldnt just say 4/5?
Nathan Adrian does nothing 80%. I’m 100% sure he’s doing it for all the right reasons and 10/10 sure you are green and live under a bridge.
Reeeee
Congrats to both of them!
Bold move. Recently, the trend among the veteran swim stars is to wait until they have a major public screw up to get engaged, that way they can channel the warm fuzzies to distract the ire of fans. I like to think NA has his stuff together enough for this to not be an issue, but we’ll have to wait and see if it pays off..
Srsly tho, Adrian is one of my favorites. Seems super chill, has a very great, process-driven approach to training, and I think he’s a great role model and ambassador for the sport. Good for him.