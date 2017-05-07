Worrell, Margalis Lead Slew Of Scratches On Final Night In Atlanta

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

To no one’s surprise they have been plenty of scratches for Sunday night finals at the Atlanta Pro Swim. The majority of the pros have stayed, but all of the high schoolers have school Monday morning and a lot of them have a long trip home.

The most notable scratches come from 2016 Olympians Kelsi Worrell and Melanie Margalis. Worrell has scratched out of the women’s 200 fly final after posting the top time of the morning in 2:09.44. Margalis has scratched the 100 breast after placing 4th this morning, but hasn’t left as she’ll contest the 200 IM tonight.

There were five other scratches from swimmers who qualified into an A-final this morning. Along with Worrell, Valerie Gruest Slowing is also out of the women’s 200 fly A-final after placing 8th this morning. Hellen Moffitt has scratched the B-final, as well as the A-final of the 100 back after taking 5th in prelims.

Zach Harting is out of the men’s 200 fly after qualifying 4th overall, Alina Kendzior is out of the women’s 100 back final after qualifying in a tie for 6th, and Meaghan Raab has scratched the women’s 200 IM after taking 7th this morning.

Take a look at the rest of the B-final scratches, including those that didn’t place top-16 in prelims but would’ve swum the B-final had they not scratched:

Brooke Forde – Women’s 200 Fly (17th)

Clayton Forde – Men’s 200 Fly (14th)

Jarrett Jones – Men’s 200 Fly (15th), 200 IM (16th)

Santiago Grassi – Men’s 200 Fly (17th)

Clay Hering – Men’s 200 Fly (19th)

Colton Williamson – Men’s 200 Fly (21st)

Esther Gonzalez Medina – Women’s 100 Breast (11th)

Emily Sykes – Women’s 100 Breast (14th)

Conner McHugh – Men’s 100 Breast (13th)

Juan Sequera – Men’s 100 Breast (16th)

Rebecca Smith – Women’s 100 Back (11th)

Casey Fanz – Women’s 100 Back (12th)

Krystal Lara – Women’s 100 Back (15th)

Maddy Flickinger – Women’s 100 Back (18th)

Nicole Aarts – Women’s 100 Back (20th)

Jewels Harris – Women’s 100 Back (22nd)

Hannah Magnuson – Women’s 100 Back (25th)

Alessandro Boratto – Men’s 100 Back (14th)

Will Davis – Men’s 100 Back (17th)

Rob Zofchak – Men’s 100 Back (18th)

Rachael Bradford-Feldman – Women’s 200 IM (10th)

Miranda Tucker – Women’s 200 IM (16th)

Samantha Yeo – Women’s 200 IM (17th)

Mabel Zavaros – Women’s 200 IM (20th)

Ruby Martin – Women’s 200 IM (21st)

Carlos Claverie – Men’s 200 IM (12th)

Zach Harting – Men’s 200 IM (18th)

