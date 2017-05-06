2017 Arena PSS – Atlanta: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

Day 3 prelims from Atlanta are set to get underway with the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free and 400 IM on the schedule.

Check out scratches from prelims here.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

US Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

GT Pool Record: 1:54.82, Katie Ledecky, 2016

Katie Ledecky and Melanie Margalis pulled away from the field in the last heat to take the top two seeds heading into tonight by a wide margin. Ledecky got to the wall first in 1:56.97, followed by Margalis in 1:57.69.

In the second-to-last heat Siobhan Haughey led four swimmers who broke two minutes and made the A final, with Simone Manuel, Easop Lee and Andi Murez joining her. Hali Flickinger and Cierra Runge qualified out of the first circle-seeded heat.

Mallory Comerford, the co-NCAA champ in this event along with Ledecky, was out-touched by Runge in her heat and ended up 9th when all was said and done in 2:00.35. Among those likely joining her in the B final tonight will be Rebecca Smith, Katie Drabot and Amanda Weir.

Last night’s 100 fly winner Kelsi Worrell dropped nearly a second from her entry time to win one of the early heats in 2:02.61, ultimately giving her 20th overall.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

US Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

GT Pool Record: 1:46.36, Yannick Angel, 2011

Park Tae Hwan pulled ahead of Joao De Lucca on the last 50 to win heat 9 and take the top spot in the men’s 200 free heading into finals. Park’s time of 1:48.24 is just half a second off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:47.73, a time he’ll be shooting for tonight. He already made the grade in the 100 and 400 free yesterday, which will qualify him for the World Championships.

De Lucca was 2nd in 1:49.07, and Zane Grothe and Marcos Lavado both made the A-final out of the last heat as well. Felix Auboeck and Patrick Callan had wins in heat 7 and 6 respectively to take 3rd and 4th overall.

Tom Shields won heat 8 in 1:50.08 to qualify 6th overall, with Clark Smith sneaking in for 8th at 1:50.25. A lot of notable names missed the A-final, including Blake Pieroni (9th, 1:50.31), Gunnar Bentz (11th, 1:50.63), Jack Conger (19th, 1:51.50) and Ryan Murphy (22nd, 1:51.78).

Chase Kalisz and Jacob Pebley both no-showed, with Kalisz having the 400 IM later and Pebley the 200 back.

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

US Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013

GT Pool Record: 2:07.14, Missy Franklin, 2011

Melissa Postoll and Ervin Voss posted the top two time in the women’s 200 back out of heat 4, with Postoll a tenth ahead at 2:11.85. Hali Flickinger made her second A final in as many events qualifying 3rd in 2:12.54, and Gabby DeLoof had an equally impressive double taking 4th after placing 12th in the 200 free.

DeLoof’s Club Wolverine teammate Clara Smiddy was 5th in 2:14.45, while top seed coming in Claire Adams missed the A final in 15th (2:17.93).

Olivia Smoliga was a no-show in heat 3.

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

US Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

GT Pool Record: 1:55.82, Ryan Murphy, 2016

Cal’s Jacob Pebely closed in 29.87 to run down Germany’s Christian Diener and win the 4th of 5 heats in the men’s 200 back in a time of 1:59.65. Pebley’s time stood up as the fastest of the morning, the only one under two minutes. Diener’s swim of 2:00.24 was good for 2nd overall.

Sean Lehane out-touched a cruising Ryan Murphy in the last heat as they take the 3rd and 4th seeds into finals. Heat 3 featured veterans Ryosuke Irie and Arkady Vyatchanin, with Irie taking it in 2:00.96 to qualify 5th overall and Vyatchanin not far back for 6th.

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

US Open Record: 24.13, Cate Campbell, 2008

GT Pool Record: 24.87, Amy Van Dyken, 1996

All 8 A finalists broke 26 seconds, led by Olympic silver medalist Simone Manuel in 25.43. Canada’s Michelle Toro was less than a tenth back of Manuel in heat 7 and takes the 2nd spot heading into finals.

Madison Kennedy and Olivia Smoliga each won their circle-seeded heat to easily make the final 3rd and 4th overall, and Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell get in after both missing in the 200 free. Grace Ariola and last night’s 100 free runner-up Sandrine Mainville round out the top eight.

Amanda Weir was on the outside looking in when all was said and done, 9th in 26.01.

Lilly King, Andrea Cottrell and Olivia Anderson all swam breaststroke, with King putting up a solid 30.39, just off her PB of 30.35.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

US Open Record: 21.14, Cesar Cielo, 2009

GT Pool Record: 21.85, Nathan Adrian, 2011

Not long after his 200 back Michael Andrew came back with a solid 50 free of 22.77 to take the top spot into finals. Michael Chadwick and Blake Pieroni were the only other two under 23 this morning in a relatively slow field.

After a disastrous 100, Josh Schneider qualified 4th in 23.09. Anthony Ervin, who didn’t have a great 100 either, missed in 9th at 23.22.

Many of the top seeds were no-shows. Tom Shields and Joao De Lucca chose to sit out after qualifying for tonight in the 200 free, while Nathan Adrian hasn’t scratched despite not being in attendance. Germany’s Damian Wierling and Cal’s Seth Stubblefield also didn’t show. Adrian, Wierling and Stubblefield’s absence left the 8th and final heat with the three middle lanes empty.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

US Open Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

GT Pool Record: 4:33.55, Elizabeth Beisel, 2016

The 400 IMs were scheduled this morning with the two circle-seeded heats going first, rather than last like usual. It sounds weird to say, but Katie Ledecky won heat 1 in a time of 4:43.32 that stood up as the fastest overall.

Vien Nguyen led Ledecky through 300m only to get passed on the free. She takes the #2 time into tonight at 4:45.90. Brooke Forde won heat 2 in 4:46.74 and heads in 3rd.

Rachael Bradford-Feldman initially posted the 4th fastest time at 4:47.41, but wad disqualified. That moved Valerie Gruest Slowing into the A-final.

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

US Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps, 2008

GT Pool Record: 4:14.66, Jay Litherland, 2016

The three IMers from Georgia, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz all cruised their way into the 400 IM A final this morning. Kalisz topped the first heat in 4:24.52, followed by Bentz who ran down Robert Finke for 2nd.

Heat 2 saw Litherland edge out Grant Sanders for the top spot in 4:24.52, earning him the top time of the morning with Sanders in 2nd.

Breaststroker Carlos Claverie nabbed a top-8 time in the first non-circle-seeded heat clocking 4:25.80 for the 4th spot. He had the top breast leg in 1:11.49.