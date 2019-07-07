WhittleWatch Once Again, as 14-Year-Old Brit Clocks 50 Free Age Record

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the final day of the 2019 European Junior Championships, 14-year-old Jacob Whittle lowered the British Age Record for 14-year-olds in the 50m freestyle.

Entering these Championships in Kazan, Whittle already held the Age Record in the sprint event with the 23.63 he produced at this year’s British Championships. That’s the same meet where the Derventio Excel athlete produced a monster 50.37 100m free record, which he also lowered here to an eye-popping 49.97 here in Kazan. He is the fastest known 14-year-old swimmer ever in the 100m free event with his efforts.

This morning, Whittle fired off a lifetime best of 23.52 in the 50m free to ultimately finish 21st out of the heats. Although that’s well out of the 16th spot for tonight’s semi-final, the Jamie Main-trained teen has announced himself once again as a rising receiver of the sprint torch from the likes of National Champion and World Championships medalist Ben Proud in the future.

Of note, Whittle’s Age Record-breaking partner-in-crime, Matt Richards, was not among the men’s 50m freestyle field this morning, instead focusing on his 200m free final and men’s medley relay tonight.