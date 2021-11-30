Wave I Olympic Trials Qualifier Abby O’Sullivan (2023) Commits To Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby O’Sullivan has verbally committed to Notre Dame for the fall of 2023, she announced last Wednesday. O’Sullivan, currently a junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, is primarily a distance freestyle and IM specialist.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame. I am extremely grateful for the endless support I have received from my family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this process. GO IRISH☘️ #cantstoptheshamrock”

At the 2021 California (CIF) Southern Division I Section Championships, O’Sullivan earned two new personal bests: 1:51.63 in the 200 free (9th) and 4:52.35 in the 500 free (3rd).

She trains year-round with the Mission Viejo Nadadores in California. Both Mission Viejo (Logan Redondo taking over as interim head coach for Mark Schubert) and Notre Dame (Bob Groseth taking over as interim head coach for Mike Litzinger) have had new head coaches come in within the last month.

O’Sullivan had quite the summer, notching new personal bests in the 400 free (4:22.09), 800 free (8:54.71), 200 fly (2:16.46), and the 400 IM (4:51.61) at the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships (LCM).

One of the events that she’s had the most growth in is the long course 400 IM. Prior to the 2020 US Open (4:56.85), O’Sullivan had never broken 5:00. At the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships, she dropped a 4:55.14 personal best in prelims before unloading a 4:51.61 in finals. That swim was under the Wave I Olympic Trials qualifying standard.

O’Sullivan has a great array of primary events, ranging from the 500-1650 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Her best times (SCY) include:

500 free – 4:52.35

1000 free – 9:54.92

1650 free – 16:33.34

200 fly – 2:04.35

400 IM – 4:20.89

O’Sullivan’s 400 IM time, which happens to be the event she qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials (Wave I) in, would’ve scored at the 2021 Women’s ACC Championships. While most of her distance freestyle events were just outside of scoring range, she will certainly add depth to Notre Dame’s distance group. On the women’s side, her best times would rank as the seventh-fastest the 1000 free and 10th-fastest in the 1650 free in school history.

O’Sullivan is Notre Dame’s second female recruit for the Irish’s class of 2027. She will join recent commit Meghan Christman from Carmel, Indiana.

