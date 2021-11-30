Practice + Pancakes: Fastest Man in DII History Highlights Drury Taper Workout

We took a trip to Springfield, Missouri, the home of Division II Drury University. On this day, Drury was getting ready for their mid-season invite and I caught them on a taper Thursday. And Drury does not mess around with taper. For the sprinters, the set given by coach Zach Mertins was simple:

30 min free swim

8×25 @ 4:00

1-2 Off the Blocks

3-8 From a push

This was highlighted by heat 1, which included Karol Ostrowski (NCAA DII record-holder in the 50/100 free, 18.92/41.25), Kham Glass (19.6, 43.8) and Oleksii Khnykin (19.6, 42.8).

RECENT PRACTICE + PANCAKES EPISODES