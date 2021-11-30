Sarah Sjostrom Leads ISL MVP Standings Heading Into Finale

Heading into this weekend’s ISL Final, Energy Standard has the top three swimmers in the league MVP standings. Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjostrom holds a 33-point advantage over teammate Siobhan Haughey, while breaststroker Ilya Shymanovich currently sits in third.

The current point totals for the season can be found here.

Top 10 MVP Rankings:

Position Name Club Points Matches Contested 1 Sarah Sjostrom Energy Standard 450.50 7 2 Siobhan Haughey Energy Standard 417.50 7 3 Ilya Shymanovich Energy Standard 373.00 6 4 Beata Nelson Cali Condors 363.50 7 5 Duncan Scott London Roar 346.50 7 6 Lilly King Cali Condors 325.00 7 7 Kelsi Dahlia Cali Condors 302.00 7 8 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Iron 285.00 8 9 Coleman Stewart Cali Condors 272.75 7 10 Tom Shields LA Current 260.25 7

While Energy Standard holds the top three spots, the defending champion Cali Condors have four of the top 10, along with superstar Caeleb Dressel who sits in 11th despite only competing in three matches. All of the top-11 swimmers, with the exception of Iron’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo, will have the opportunity to improve their MVP standings in this weekend’s finale.

The MVP standings in the ISL can be a bit volatile and unpredictable due to the jackpot scoring system, which provides an opportunity for the league’s top swimmers to amass huge point totals for dominating races.

Caeleb Dressel, for example, scored 112.5 points in Match 4 alone due to the jackpot scoring, meaning that several swimmers are still in the running to take home league MVP. The league MVP holds an even higher significance this year with the ISL changing their payment structure to be focused more on race and performance bonuses.

Season MVP Standings Bonuses:

SEASON MVP BONUS PRIZE MONEY Rank Prize 1st $100,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $60,000 4th $50,000 5th $40,000 6th $30,000 7th $25,000 8th $20,000 9th $15,000 10th $10,000

Sjostrom was the Season 1 MVP in 2019, leading Energy Standard to the inaugural team title, and Dressel won the award last season as he helped the Condors to the ISL championship.

The ISL season finale kicks off on Friday night at 7 PM local (1 PM EST) in Eindhoven, with Energy Standard, the Cali Condors, LA Current and London Roar set to battle it out for the team title for the third straight season.

In the 2021 playoffs, Cali has beaten Energy Standard head-to-head, while the London Roar have beaten the Condors head-to-head. The final projects to be a great battle between the two clubs that have won the championship before, but the Roar have been rounding into form and will be aiming to shake things up a the top.