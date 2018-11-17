Watch King’s 56, Oglesby’s 50.7, and More (Day 2 Race Videos)

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Grace Oglesby and Mallory Comerford went 1-2 for Louisville in the women’s 100 fly, with Oglesby breaking 51 seconds for the first time in 50.75. Her previous best was a 51.07 from the 2018 NCAAs, while Comerford (50.94) was just .02 off of her best from the 2017 Winter Nationals. They are just the 3rd and 4th swimmers to crack the 51-barrier this season, joining Maggie MacNeil (50.09) and Louise Hansson (50.40).

IU’s Christie Jensen placed 3rd in 52.01, just off her season-best of 51.94 from the ACC/B1G Challenge, while Alena Kraus made it three Cardinals in the top-4 with a 4th place 52.52.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

After becoming the first swimmer sub-46 this season in 45.81, NC State’s Coleman Stewart lowered that down to 45.45 to win the men’s 100 fly over Indiana’s Vini Lanza. That’s his fastest swim ever outside of the 2018 ACCs or NCAAs.

Lanza, who came into the weekend with the top time in the country at 46.06 (from the ACC/B1G meet), joined Stewart under 46 seconds in 45.71. Nicolas Albiero of Louisville had his 3rd-fastest swim ever to also dip under Lanza’s NCAA-leading time coming into the meet, clocking 46.05 for 3rd over NC State’s Nyls Korstanje (46.48).

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

After setting the #1 time in the nation last weekend in 1:33.75, Indiana’s Mohamed Samy did again tonight in the men’s 200 free, dipping under 1:33 in a time of 1:32.97. Samy was the only swimmer in the field who kept all four of his 50s under 24. His top time from the ACC/B1G Challenge had briefly been surpassed this morning at the Mizzou Invite by Mikel Schreuders (1:33.61). Samy’s PB stands at 1:31.73 from last season’s NCAAs.

Grant House of the Sun Devils was Samy’s closest challenger, actually making up ground on him with a final 50 of 23.68, as he set a new best time in 1:33.34 to get by his 1:33.47 from the 2018 NCAAs. Coleman Stewart of NC State stepped out of his usual sprint free/back/fly events and rattled off a very impressive 1:34.46 for 3rd, setting another best time after dropping half a second this morning in 1:36.25.

Indiana’s Zach Apple (1:34.68) and Thomas Vanderbrook (1:34.96) were also sub-1:35, with Vanderbrook’s swim being a massive personal best.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

Lilly King unleashed the fastest swim of the season by a wide margin to win the women’s 100 breast in 56.43, coming less than two-tenths off her NCAA and American Record of 56.25 from last season’s NCAAs. This is her 3rd-fastest swim ever (and 3rd fastest all-time), and clears her fastest ever performance in October by almost a full second (57.30, 2016 College Challenge).

NC State freshman Sophie Hansson improved on her prelim best time by 0.16 to take 2nd in 58.44, and Indiana freshman Noelle Peplowski was just off her morning PB by two-tenths for 3rd in 59.38.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

Defending national champ Ian Finnerty torched the men’s 100 breast field by two full seconds for a new season-best and the top time in the nation in 51.22, improving his 51.54 from last weekend’s College Challenge. Finnerty was out incredibly fast, turning in 23.67 at the 50 (giving him over a second lead).

Louisville’s Evgenii Somov swam his third consecutive season-best to take 2nd in 53.20, the fastest he’s ever been at a mid-season invite, and the Hoosiers grabbed the next three places from Brock Brown (53.41), Gary Kostbade (53.54) and Matthew Jerden (53.55). NC State’s Daniel Graber was .01 back in 53.56.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Elise Haan of the Wolfpack lowered her prelim season-best of 51.55 down to 51.24 to win tonight’s women’s 100 back final, moving her past Asia Seidt (51.25) to regain the #2 time in the country (at the time this is being written). Seidt and Taylor Ruck will swim the 100 back soon at the OSU Invite. Prior to this meet, Haan’s previous fastest swim at an invite meet was 51.79.

Her teammate Kylee Alons was less than a tenth off her best time to place 2nd in 52.77, just her second time under 53, and Louisville’s Alina Kendzior was 3rd in 53.07. Kendzior has been 52.35 this season at the SMU Classic. NC State’s Ky-lee Perry lowered her best time for the second time today to place 4th in 53.22.