Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Clocks 56.78 100 Fly in Knoxville (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The third night of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series featured four events: the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. Catch up on all the action with the following race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming & NBC Sports):

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final

  • World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
  • American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

  1. Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 1:55.41
  2. Erin Gemmell (TEX) — 1:58.23
  3. Simone Manuel (SUN) — 1:58.87
  4. Paige Madden (NYAC) — 1:58.92
  5. Leah Smith (TXLA) — 1:59.14
  6. Aimee Canny (UVA) — 1:59.89
  7. Jillian Cox (TXLA) — 2:00.31
  8. Addison Sauickie (SYS) — 2:00.33

The 200 freestyle field was led by Summer McIntosh, who was on personal best pace through the first 100. She ultimately grabbed the win in 1:55.41.

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final

  • World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)
  • U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

  1. Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 1:46.70
  2. Grant House (SUN) — 1:47.58
  3. Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:47.60
  4. Luca Urlando (DART) — 1:47.68
  5. Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 1:47.84
  6. Brooks Curry (CAL) — 1:48.76
  7. Luke Hobson (TEX) — 1:49.50
  8. Jack Dahlgren (TRI) — 1:51.44

The 200 free is the only unavailable video at this time, but can be watched at 16:45 in the following stream. Felix Auboeck claimed the win, touching in 1:46.70 for the only sub-1:47 time of the day.

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

  • World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
  • American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8:

  1. Claire Curzan (UN) — 2:07.38
  2. Isabelle Stadden (UN) — 2:08.42
  3. Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 2:09.16
  4. Leah Shackley (BRY) — 2:09.39
  5. Rhyan White (WOLF) — 2:11.11
  6. Alicia Wilson (TEX) — 2:13.37
  7. Delia Lloyd (CAN) — 2:13.59
  8. Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 2:17.79

Claire Curzan showcased a strong closing 50 to take the 200 backstroke win, an event she will contest at the World Championships next month.

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

  • World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)
  • U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8:

  1. Hunter Tapp (NCS) — 1:58.91
  2. Daniel Diehl (UN) — 1:59.16
  3. Jack Aikins (UN) — 1:59.98
  4. Chris Thames (MAAC) — 2:01.05
  5. Yeziel Morales (MVN) — 2:01.30
  6. Jonny Marshall (UN) — 2:01.33
  7. Harrison Lierz (TENN) — 2:02.19
  8. Landon Driggers (TENN) — 2:03.11

Hunter Tapp, who won the European U23 meet this past summer, took the win tonight in the 200 back (1:58.91).

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Final

  • World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  • U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

  1. Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 4:41.54
  2. Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 4:44.82
  3. Lea Polonsky (UN) — 4:47.58
  4. Lilly King (ISC) — 4:49.92
  5. Campbell Chase (COR) — 4:51.09
  6. Ava Pape (TFA) — 4:53.62
  7. Addison Reese (LAKR) — 4:54.65
  8. N/A (DQ: Ella Nelson)

Tess Cieplucha posted a convicing win in the 400 IM, hitting the touchpad in 4:41.54 to clear the field by three seconds.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Final

  • World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)
  • American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

  1. Carson Foster (RAYS) — 4:13.04
  2. Bobby Finke (SPA) — 4:18.61
  3. Jay Litherland (SUN) — 4:18.70
  4. Cooper Lucas (LAC) — 4:23.54
  5. Landon Driggers (TENN) — 4:23.97
  6. Grant Sanders (FAST) — 4:24.29
  7. Jarod Arroyo (SUN) — 4:27.76
  8. Jacob Turner (MTRO) — 4:27.97

Carson Foster was victorious in the 400 IM (4:13.04), posting a faster time than he swam at the U.S. Open last month (4:13.43).

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Final

  • World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 56.78
  2. Maggie MacNeil (TAQ) — 57.18
  3. Claire Curzan (UN) — 57.26
  4. Alex Walsh (UVA) — 57.79
  5. Kelly Pash (TEX) — 58.36
  6. Beata Nelson (WISC) — 58.98
  7. Emma Sticklen (TEX) — 59.25
  8. Leah Shackley (BRY) — 59.39

Gretchen Walsh led a loaded field in the 100 fly, touching ahead of Tokyo Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil (57.18) in 56.78.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final

  • World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Top 8:

  1. Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 51.40
  2. Dare Rose (UN) — 51.72
  3. Santo Condorelli (DM) — 51.79
  4. Trenton Julian (MVN) — 52.33
  5. Luke Miller (NCS) — 52.60
  6. Michael Andrew (MASA) — 52.66
  7. Aiden Hayes (NCS) — 52.68
  8. Arsenio Bustos (NCS) — 53.39

Shaine Casas led a trio of sub-52 efforts in the 100 fly, touching in 51.40. Casas is entered to swim this event, in addition to the 50 fly and 200 IM, at the World Championships next month.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!