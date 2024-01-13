WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Clocks 56.78 100 Fly in Knoxville (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
The third night of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series featured four events: the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. Catch up on all the action with the following race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming & NBC Sports):
Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final
- World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
- American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)
Top 8:
- Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 1:55.41
- Erin Gemmell (TEX) — 1:58.23
- Simone Manuel (SUN) — 1:58.87
- Paige Madden (NYAC) — 1:58.92
- Leah Smith (TXLA) — 1:59.14
- Aimee Canny (UVA) — 1:59.89
- Jillian Cox (TXLA) — 2:00.31
- Addison Sauickie (SYS) — 2:00.33
The 200 freestyle field was led by Summer McIntosh, who was on personal best pace through the first 100. She ultimately grabbed the win in 1:55.41.
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)
- U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)
Top 8:
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 1:46.70
- Grant House (SUN) — 1:47.58
- Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:47.60
- Luca Urlando (DART) — 1:47.68
- Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 1:47.84
- Brooks Curry (CAL) — 1:48.76
- Luke Hobson (TEX) — 1:49.50
- Jack Dahlgren (TRI) — 1:51.44
The 200 free is the only unavailable video at this time, but can be watched at 16:45 in the following stream. Felix Auboeck claimed the win, touching in 1:46.70 for the only sub-1:47 time of the day.
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)
- U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)
Top 8:
- Claire Curzan (UN) — 2:07.38
- Isabelle Stadden (UN) — 2:08.42
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 2:09.16
- Leah Shackley (BRY) — 2:09.39
- Rhyan White (WOLF) — 2:11.11
- Alicia Wilson (TEX) — 2:13.37
- Delia Lloyd (CAN) — 2:13.59
- Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 2:17.79
Claire Curzan showcased a strong closing 50 to take the 200 backstroke win, an event she will contest at the World Championships next month.
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)
- U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
Top 8:
- Hunter Tapp (NCS) — 1:58.91
- Daniel Diehl (UN) — 1:59.16
- Jack Aikins (UN) — 1:59.98
- Chris Thames (MAAC) — 2:01.05
- Yeziel Morales (MVN) — 2:01.30
- Jonny Marshall (UN) — 2:01.33
- Harrison Lierz (TENN) — 2:02.19
- Landon Driggers (TENN) — 2:03.11
Hunter Tapp, who won the European U23 meet this past summer, took the win tonight in the 200 back (1:58.91).
Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Final
- World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)
Top 8:
- Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 4:41.54
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 4:44.82
- Lea Polonsky (UN) — 4:47.58
- Lilly King (ISC) — 4:49.92
- Campbell Chase (COR) — 4:51.09
- Ava Pape (TFA) — 4:53.62
- Addison Reese (LAKR) — 4:54.65
- N/A (DQ: Ella Nelson)
Tess Cieplucha posted a convicing win in the 400 IM, hitting the touchpad in 4:41.54 to clear the field by three seconds.
Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Final
- World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)
- American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)
- U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)
Top 8:
- Carson Foster (RAYS) — 4:13.04
- Bobby Finke (SPA) — 4:18.61
- Jay Litherland (SUN) — 4:18.70
- Cooper Lucas (LAC) — 4:23.54
- Landon Driggers (TENN) — 4:23.97
- Grant Sanders (FAST) — 4:24.29
- Jarod Arroyo (SUN) — 4:27.76
- Jacob Turner (MTRO) — 4:27.97
Carson Foster was victorious in the 400 IM (4:13.04), posting a faster time than he swam at the U.S. Open last month (4:13.43).
Women’s 100m Butterfly – Final
- World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 56.78
- Maggie MacNeil (TAQ) — 57.18
- Claire Curzan (UN) — 57.26
- Alex Walsh (UVA) — 57.79
- Kelly Pash (TEX) — 58.36
- Beata Nelson (WISC) — 58.98
- Emma Sticklen (TEX) — 59.25
- Leah Shackley (BRY) — 59.39
Gretchen Walsh led a loaded field in the 100 fly, touching ahead of Tokyo Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil (57.18) in 56.78.
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)
- U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
Top 8:
- Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 51.40
- Dare Rose (UN) — 51.72
- Santo Condorelli (DM) — 51.79
- Trenton Julian (MVN) — 52.33
- Luke Miller (NCS) — 52.60
- Michael Andrew (MASA) — 52.66
- Aiden Hayes (NCS) — 52.68
- Arsenio Bustos (NCS) — 53.39
Shaine Casas led a trio of sub-52 efforts in the 100 fly, touching in 51.40. Casas is entered to swim this event, in addition to the 50 fly and 200 IM, at the World Championships next month.