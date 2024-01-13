WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Clocks 56.78 100 Fly in Knoxville (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The third night of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series featured four events: the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. Catch up on all the action with the following race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming & NBC Sports):

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

The 200 freestyle field was led by Summer McIntosh, who was on personal best pace through the first 100. She ultimately grabbed the win in 1:55.41.

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

The 200 free is the only unavailable video at this time, but can be watched at 16:45 in the following stream. Felix Auboeck claimed the win, touching in 1:46.70 for the only sub-1:47 time of the day.

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8:

Claire Curzan (UN) — 2:07.38 Isabelle Stadden (UN) — 2:08.42 Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 2:09.16 Leah Shackley (BRY) — 2:09.39 Rhyan White (WOLF) — 2:11.11 Alicia Wilson (TEX) — 2:13.37 Delia Lloyd (CAN) — 2:13.59 Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 2:17.79

Claire Curzan showcased a strong closing 50 to take the 200 backstroke win, an event she will contest at the World Championships next month.

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8:

Hunter Tapp (NCS) — 1:58.91 Daniel Diehl (UN) — 1:59.16 Jack Aikins (UN) — 1:59.98 Chris Thames (MAAC) — 2:01.05 Yeziel Morales (MVN) — 2:01.30 Jonny Marshall (UN) — 2:01.33 Harrison Lierz (TENN) — 2:02.19 Landon Driggers (TENN) — 2:03.11

Hunter Tapp, who won the European U23 meet this past summer, took the win tonight in the 200 back (1:58.91).

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Final

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 4:41.54 Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 4:44.82 Lea Polonsky (UN) — 4:47.58 Lilly King (ISC) — 4:49.92 Campbell Chase (COR) — 4:51.09 Ava Pape (TFA) — 4:53.62 Addison Reese (LAKR) — 4:54.65 N/A (DQ: Ella Nelson)

Tess Cieplucha posted a convicing win in the 400 IM, hitting the touchpad in 4:41.54 to clear the field by three seconds.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Final

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Carson Foster (RAYS) — 4:13.04 Bobby Finke (SPA) — 4:18.61 Jay Litherland (SUN) — 4:18.70 Cooper Lucas (LAC) — 4:23.54 Landon Driggers (TENN) — 4:23.97 Grant Sanders (FAST) — 4:24.29 Jarod Arroyo (SUN) — 4:27.76 Jacob Turner (MTRO) — 4:27.97

Carson Foster was victorious in the 400 IM (4:13.04), posting a faster time than he swam at the U.S. Open last month (4:13.43).

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Final

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh led a loaded field in the 100 fly, touching ahead of Tokyo Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil (57.18) in 56.78.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Top 8:

Shaine Casas led a trio of sub-52 efforts in the 100 fly, touching in 51.40. Casas is entered to swim this event, in addition to the 50 fly and 200 IM, at the World Championships next month.