Jack Alexy and Cal Bears (College Swimmers) Scratch En Masse from Finals

by Mark Wild 2

January 13th, 2024 National, News, Pro Swim Series

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 4 (Saturday) Final Heat Sheets 

Whelp! It seems like the scratch/no show story from this morning has carried over into this evening’s final session.

Perhaps due to adverse weather conditions developing across the country and with the Cal Berkeley academic semester starting this week, it appears as if the remaining Cal (collegiate) swimmers have pulled out of tonight’s final session.  A list that includes

It seems like the Cal pro-group is staying as the likes of Abbey Weitzeil, Brooks Curry, Farida Osman, and Lucas Henveaux are staying.

Full List of Scratches

The 800’s are harder to see as the swimmers could have scratched anytime between the release of the updated pysch sheets and now.

Diehard
5 seconds ago

Cal has been doing this forever! It works for them. Yes, I would like them to scratch the night before but that is true for most coaches! Cal has been at OTC since Christmas and probably want to have a full day off on Sunday and start a fresh week!

0
0
Reply
snailSpace
52 minutes ago

Ouch.

0
0
Reply

