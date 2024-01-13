Jack Alexy and Cal Bears (College Swimmers) Scratch En Masse from Finals

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
Day 4 (Saturday) Final Heat Sheets
Whelp! It seems like the scratch/no show story from this morning has carried over into this evening’s final session.
Perhaps due to adverse weather conditions developing across the country and with the Cal Berkeley academic semester starting this week, it appears as if the remaining Cal (collegiate) swimmers have pulled out of tonight’s final session. A list that includes
- Isabelle Stadden: 100 Back – 2nd 59.56
- Keaton Jones: 100 Back – 11th 55.77
- Lea Polonsky: 200 IM – 14th 2:18.16
- Jack Alexy: 50 Free – T-3rd 22.25
- Bjorn Seeliger: 50 Free – 22.51
It seems like the Cal pro-group is staying as the likes of Abbey Weitzeil, Brooks Curry, Farida Osman, and Lucas Henveaux are staying.
Full List of Scratches
The 800’s are harder to see as the swimmers could have scratched anytime between the release of the updated pysch sheets and now.
- W 800 Free: #6 Kate McCarville and #8 Tess Cieplucha are both not listed in tonight’s 800 heat.
- M 800 Free: #3 Luke Whitlock and #6 Chip Wheelie Shoyat do not appear in the 800.
- W 100 Back: #2 Stadden is out, as is #16 Grace Rabb. #9 Taylor Ruck (1:01.61) is bumped into lane 8 tonight for the A-Final, while Charlotte Wilson and Emma Harvey will swim in the B.
- M 100 Back: # 11 Jones, #15 Lamar Taylor, and #18 Spencer Nicholas have scratched, putting Chris Thames and Harrison Lierz into the B-Final.
- W 200 Breast: No Scratches.
- M 200 Breast: #5 Ilya Evdokimov (2:15.77) has scratched out of the A- Final, moving up Jake Foster (2:16.61) into lane 8. Jan Delkeskamp, Evdokimov’s teammate at Team Charlotte, will now swim in the B-Final.
- W 200 IM: #17 Candice Hall will now swim in the B-final as a result of Polonsky’s scratch.
- M 200 IM: After a massive new PB this morning #12 Jack Dahlgren has scratched out of the event, moving up Bolles School Sharks swimmer Sascha Macht (2:06.90).
- W 50 Free: No Scratches
- M 50 Free: T-#3 Jack Alexy (22.25) scratch has made room for Santo Condorelli in the A-Final (22.40) #11 Bjorn Seeliger and #15 David Curtiss both scratched from the B-Final moving up Drew Loy (22.84), Gregg Lichinsky (22.94) and Javi Acevedo (22.97). All swimmers with times under 23 this morning will swim in either the A or B Final.
Cal has been doing this forever! It works for them. Yes, I would like them to scratch the night before but that is true for most coaches! Cal has been at OTC since Christmas and probably want to have a full day off on Sunday and start a fresh week!
Ouch.