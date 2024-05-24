Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virgina Media Day: Walsh Sisters, Todd DeSorbo, Kate Douglass, Jack Aikens (PODCAST)

University of Virginia swimming hosted a media day for a number of their top athletes and coaches. Listen to Alex and Gretchen Walsh, Todd DeSorbo, Kate Douglass, and Jack Aikens field questions from the national media before the upcoming US Olympic Trials next month in Indianapolis.

