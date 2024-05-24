Howard Hinds Named Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach At Springfield College

Courtesy: Springfield Athletics

Springfield, Mass. – May 20, 2024 – Springfield College Director of Athletics, Dr. Craig Poisson, is pleased to announce that Howard Hinds ’00 has been named the head men’s and women’s swimming coach and assistant professor of physical education at Springfield College.

“As our next teacher-coach in the sport of swimming, I look forward to Coach Hinds imparting his vast knowledge and deep passion onto our young men and women student-athletes in the pool and in the classroom,” said Poisson. “His accomplishments as a student-athlete at Springfield College and beyond on the international stage reinforce his expertise and I know our student-athletes will benefit from his leadership.”

Hinds joins a short list of coaches who have led the swimming and diving squads in the program’s storied history. He takes over for John Taffe who retired after a 35-year tenure on Alden Street as he becomes the 10th head coach for Springfield College since the program started in 1915 and only the fourth since 1938.

Hinds had been the full-time assistant coach for the Springfield College men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs since September 2022 and made an immediate impact on the program. In the last two years, the Pride has established seven new program records and had 10 individual qualifiers for the NCAA Division III Championships.

Hinds was a standout student-athlete in his time at Springfield College and was a member of the 2020 Springfield College Athletics Hall of Fame Class. During his time in the pool, he established a number of program records, including five in 1999, and still holds the program record for the 100 freestyle (45.08), which he set in 2000. A six-time All-America honoree, Hinds was twice named NEWMAC Swimmer of the Year, and at the conclusion of his career, was a co-recipient of the Robert Muir Award, given annually to the senior swimmer who has scored the most points in four years of competition at the New England Championships.

Hinds made his mark on the international swimming scene as well, as he raced in the 1999 and 2003 Pan-American Games for Netherlands Antilles, and reached the semifinals of the 50 freestyle 2003. A two-time Olympian who competed for Netherlands Antilles in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, he finished 51st in the world in the 100 free and 52nd in the 50 free in the 2000 Olympics.

After graduation, Hinds has worked as a developmental coach for the Long Island Aquatic Club and the New York City-based Impact Training, where he has worked with swimmers and athletes of all levels as a personal trainer.

“I am thrilled to accept the role of Assistant Professor/Head Coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Springfield College. It’s an honor to continue the rich tradition of excellence, and I’m eager to lead our athletes toward even greater heights,” said Hinds. “I have learned a great deal from Coach Taffe, and while his shoes will be hard to fill, I am committed to upholding the standards of excellence he has set. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Poisson and the committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity.”