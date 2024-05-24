Pitt’s Jerry Chen Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: Pitt Athletics

PITTSBURGH – Pitt swimmer Jerry Chen was awarded an NCAA Postgraduate scholarship in early May. Chen is the first NCAA Scholarship winner from the University of Pittsburgh since 2021.

Chen earned a degree in Computer Science & Rehabilitation Science and is currently training for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in June. Chen also received the Carson Graduate Fellowship Full Award and the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award earlier this year.

The Warrendale, Pa. product finished his athletic career at Pitt with two top 15 finishes at the ACC Championships. Chen finished ninth overall – first in the B Finals – in the 200 Breast (1:55.01) and finished 11th overall in the 100 Breast finals with a time of 52.72. Chen was also named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week after posting four event wins and securing both of Pitt’s first place finishes against Stanford and California in October.

ABOUT THE NCAA POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The NCAA awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships annually. The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and who are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition.

The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). Each sports season there are 21 scholarships available for men and 21 scholarships available for women for use in an accredited graduate program.

All former student-athletes who earned an undergraduate degree from an NCAA member school are eligible to be nominated by that school for an NCAA graduate degree scholarship, regardless of when they received their undergraduate degree.

About the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford-Award

The Weaver-James-Corrigan Award is named in honor of the late Jim Weaver, Bob James, and Gene Corrigan, the first three ACC commissioners. The league’s first commissioner, James H. Weaver, served the conference from 1954-70 after a stint as the Director of Athletics at Wake Forest. His early leadership and uncompromising integrity are largely responsible for the excellent reputation enjoyed by the ACC today.

Carson Graduate Fellowship Full Award

Stewarded to the best candidate who is of high moral character and has shown outstanding undergraduate academic achievement at the University of Pittsburgh, who demonstrates the potential for outstanding graduate study in continuing their graduate or professional education at the University of Pittsburgh.