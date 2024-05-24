A World Class Quality Product – In Constant Evolution

Courtesy of Malmsten, a SwimSwam partner.

Not just a lane divider!

Malmsten racing lane lines have a patented design for optimum wave reduction. Each disc is designed to rotate independently of the others, breaking down the wave energy inside the line. The weight of the line has been tested to get the perfect density for the best wave turbulence control. Therefore Malmsten lines are the preferred choice not only for championships but also during daily work-outs and other pool activities.

Malmsten Racing Lane Lines have an impressive resumé, chosen for 11 Olympic Games including Paris 2024.

The design of Malmsten Gold PRO® is a result based on studies done on wave-energy damping at KTH (Royal Institute of Technology) in Stockholm, Sweden.

At Malmsten we strive to be at the forefront when it comes to utilizing technology and development. We began working with KTH to study the effects of wave energy reduction and absorption. The studies were designed to test the wave reduction effect on our lane lines compared to others on the market. Professor Kuttenkeuler’s studies have shown that the Racing Lane Line Gold reduces water turbulence and wave energy by up to 87 percent.

Malmsten Gold PRO® is the best wave breaker and turbulence control on the market for superior wave reduction. With wave energy damping over 90 percent it is perfect for all level competitions as well as training.

In 2014 the lane line was extensively stress-tested; it was put through over 1500 hours of extreme chlorine levels, wind and sun rays, all that is so tough on equipment in our public swimming environments. Staying within International and EU-rules, we have optimized the UV-stabilizers, anti-oxidants and color fastness. We have found that more material gives more density which is better for turbulence control.

Reasons for choosing Malmsten Gold PRO®

Wave-reducing racing lane line, the construction causes the wave to break down inside the line, ”wave depleting technology.”

The wave does not go through, under or over the line.

The disc pattern, with dual function has larger holes for smoother water flow-through as well as better wave energy absorption.

More mass on each disc affects the water position in a positive way thus more wave reduction.

Gold PRO® and Classic PRO™ discs are wider and heavier for absorbing energy better, which means more strength to handle tough waves.

The outer ring on the disc has been slimmed down in the middle between the blades for increased water flow-through. Malmsten Gold PRO® Racing Lane Line – Ø 150 mm This is the championship Lane Line and the result of many years of R & D.

The inner ring has increased in size for catching the wave and increasing the weight of the disc.

The PRO floats have a unique design with special ridges that work together with the discs to increase wave reduction. The ridge design helps to break down the wave.

The lane line has a flexible and strong wire and together with the tension spring it makes it possible to absorb high-point loads.

Gold PRO available in the USA

The teaming with S&R Sports is a great partnership. With a similar closeness to aquatic sports, we understand each other. S&R Sports, with over 30 years of supplying the world with water polo and swimming equipment and founded and run by athletes from these sports, ensures you receive excellent service for all types of aquatic equipment. www.srsport.com

Gold PRO available in Canada

Malmsten is proud to partner with DB Perks and Commercial Aquatics Supplies in Canada, one of Canada´s best pool distributors with a history of having a strong connection with swimming and aquatics. They have a strong team inclu- ding Bill Sawchuk, a two-time Olympian, with a swimming and coaching background. Jim Todhunter, Steven Zamis and Amanda Moffat, all very experienced in what aquatic equipment is all about. www.commercialaquaticsupplies.com

About Us:

From Swimmers for Swimmers – with a passion for aquatics

Malmsten established in Phoenix Arizona, in 2020, by former swimmers Mikael Orn and Simon Percy.

Mikael and Simon both swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson. Two different career paths and now teaming up in Malmsten Inc. Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten´s most successful swimmers and swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson 1980 – 1984. He was the NCAA Champion 1983 in 200 yards freestyle and bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympic Games.

In assuming leadership of Malmsten Inc., Mikael brings to bear his extensive experience as an IBM executive. He is a hands-on business le- ader with a track record of innovation, leading to market expansion and patents.

Simon swam for the New Zealand National Team from 1990 to 1994 including the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1991 World Championships and 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Simon swam for ASU from 1991 to 1994, representing the university at the NCAA and becoming an All Ameri- can and Academic All American. Graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science.

Since 1994, aside from his business career, Simon has coached swimming, including a return to Arizona State as an Assistant coach from 2006 to 2011. During the 2008 financial crisis, which forced ASU to cut the men’s swimming program, Simon teamed up with Mikael Orn, and other Alumni, securing funds to assure the future of Men’s Swimming at ASU, which thrives today under head coach Bob Bowman. A unique achievement in the Swimming community.

Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB – the Global Leader in Racing Lane Lines and Official Supplier to World Aquatics and PanAm Aquatics. Malmsten USA produces Classic PRO™ and Gold PRO® Racing Lane Lines for all of the American markets in accordance with Original Malmsten specifications.

Malmsten line of products also includes other Official World Aquatics and PanAm Aquatics equipment such as Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Field of Play, Open Water Finishing Lines as well as a proven range of pool construction equipment.

Our mission: “With a longstanding passion for aquatics, we design, produce and distribute high-end pool equipment with functionality, dura- bility and the environment in focus” – Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc.

Bringing the world’s best pool equipment to America! With a passion for aquatics!

