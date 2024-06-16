Michael Andrew: “I think the X Factor to making the team here is…”

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Vying for his 2nd Olympic berth (and swimming at his 3rd Olympic Trials), Michael Andrew is the 6th seed (59.65) heading into a 100-breast final that is only separated by .44 from top to bottom. Andrew has the fastest personal best of the field, which is coincidentally the American and Olympic Trials record (58.14) that he set in 2021.

After the semi-final, Andrew believes that the key to touching the wall in first or second isn’t focusing on minute details but rather clearing his mind and racing freely.