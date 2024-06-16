Michael Andrew: “I think the X Factor to making the team here is…”

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
Vying for his 2nd Olympic berth (and swimming at his 3rd Olympic Trials), Michael Andrew is the 6th seed (59.65) heading into a 100-breast final that is only separated by .44 from top to bottom. Andrew has the fastest personal best of the field, which is coincidentally the American and Olympic Trials record (58.14) that he set in 2021.
After the semi-final, Andrew believes that the key to touching the wall in first or second isn’t focusing on minute details but rather clearing his mind and racing freely.
The X factor is ending training with your echo chamber parents and move somewhere that will actually improve your swimming career
Every guy in this heat has a fair shot. All 8 of them – you just don’t see Trials Finals set up like this in an event too often. I wouldn’t be shocked if the 2 come out of lanes 1, 7 & 8 tonite.
Yeah I’m sure ‘clearing your mind’ will help you go faster
Swimming more than 25 meters a week?
Dude is 1.5 off his best and has been for a while. I’m sure some of it is mental for sure.
I just don’t see it happening this year
Is him having the fastest timenin the field and that time being an AR really a coincidence? Lol
MA is about to get eaten alive by Liam Bell
Come on MAndrew please go a 58 tonight and make the team