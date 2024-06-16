Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew: “I think the X Factor to making the team here is…”

Comments: 9

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Vying for his 2nd Olympic berth (and swimming at his 3rd Olympic Trials), Michael Andrew is the 6th seed (59.65) heading into a 100-breast final that is only separated by .44 from top to bottom. Andrew has the fastest personal best of the field, which is coincidentally the American and Olympic Trials record (58.14) that he set in 2021.

After the semi-final, Andrew believes that the key to touching the wall in first or second isn’t focusing on minute details but rather clearing his mind and racing freely.

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
3 minutes ago

The X factor is ending training with your echo chamber parents and move somewhere that will actually improve your swimming career

1
0
Reply
Joel Lin
14 minutes ago

Every guy in this heat has a fair shot. All 8 of them – you just don’t see Trials Finals set up like this in an event too often. I wouldn’t be shocked if the 2 come out of lanes 1, 7 & 8 tonite.

10
0
Reply
mA sWiM aCaDeMy
20 minutes ago

Yeah I’m sure ‘clearing your mind’ will help you go faster

5
-7
Reply
DK99
23 minutes ago

Swimming more than 25 meters a week?

8
-4
Reply
This Guy
27 minutes ago

Dude is 1.5 off his best and has been for a while. I’m sure some of it is mental for sure.
I just don’t see it happening this year

10
-2
Reply
Owlmando
28 minutes ago

Is him having the fastest timenin the field and that time being an AR really a coincidence? Lol

8
0
Reply
CELL
29 minutes ago

MA is about to get eaten alive by Liam Bell

16
-12
Reply
RealCrocker5040
31 minutes ago

Come on MAndrew please go a 58 tonight and make the team

25
-5
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!