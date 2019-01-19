Townley Haas Posts 1:48 200 Free at Longhorn Invite Night 2

2019 LONGHORN INVITE

January 17-19, 2019

Austin, TX

Results

LCM

Texas senior Townley Haas put his foot down in the 200 free tonight in Austin, clocking a 1:48.72 to get ahead of freshman Drew Kibler (1:49.20). Haas’s best January swim ever is a 1:48.35 from 2016. Haas is now just inside the world top 15 with that time. Kibler’s never really swum this event in LCM in January, but this is right off his 1:49.01 swim from the 2018 IU Invite last June, which is his fastest non-championship performance ever.

Claire Rasmus of Texas A&M claimed the women’s 200 free in 2:01.08, just ahead of sophomore Haley Yelle (2:01.40) and Aggie Swim Club’s Sarah Gibson (2:01.64). Longhorn Aquatics’ Quinn Schaedler, 16 years old, was 2:01.95 for 4th.

In the women’s 100 breast, the first event, Anna Belousova rocked a 1:08.35 to win. The Texas A&M junior nearly went a lifetime best, just off of the 1:07.98 from way back in 2013. Texas’s Olivia Anderson clocked a 1:10.03, while Aggie Swim Club’s Bethany Galat was 1:10.91 for third.

Will Licon of Longhorn Aquatics took the men’s 100 breast in 1:00.68, a huge time for him. Last January at the 2018 Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series, Licon was only 1:02.17, while his lifetime best is 1:00.30 from the 2016 Olympic Trials. That has him tied at 9th in the world this year, and 4th amongst Americans.

Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics led the way in the women’s 400 IM with a 4:40.39. Texas A&M senior Sydney Pickrem was 2nd in 4:43.47 ahead of Evie Pfeifer (4:44.20). Meanwhile, Colter Carman of Texas won the 400 IM on the men’s side at 4:30.65, a tenth ahead of Badger Swim Club 16-year-old Matthew Fenlon (4:30.75). That’s a lifetime best by sixteen seconds for Fenlon.