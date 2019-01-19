Madeleine Gough Swims 16:20 1500 to Open Up Barcelona Open

CAMPEONATO DE CATALUÑA ABSOLUTO OPEN 2019

January 17-20th

Club Natación Terrassa, Barcelona

Long Course Meters

Results

The first finals session of the Cataluna Open in Barcelona included the men’s and women’s 1500, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 free, 50 fly, and the 4×100 free relay. Up-and-coming Australian distance swimmer Madeleaine Gough took the women’s 1500, noteably prevailing over Olympic and World champ Mireia Belmonte. Gough swam a 16:20.04, putting her 3rd fastest in the world this year. That time comes in just 15.3 seconds off her lifetime best, which clocks in at 16:04.62, marking a solid first 1500 of the year for the 19-year-old. Belmonte came in 3rd, swimming a 17:00.47, finishing well over one minute off her personal best. Jimena Perez was 2nd to Gough, posting a 16:36.89.

Marina Garcia took 1st in the women’s 200 breast, swimming a 2:27.87, narrowly out-touching Jessica Vall (2:28.04) by a slim .17 seconds. Amazingly, that .17 second gap between Garcia and Vall was actually the biggest gap between them in the entire race. At the first 50 mark, Garcia led by .11 seconds, while Vall touched at the 100 first by .10 seconds, then Vall still led at the 150 mark by just .02 seconds. Carles took the men’s 200 breast by a huge margin, swimming a 2:16.45. He came into the wall first by over 5 seconds.

Lidon Munoz was the sole double event winner, taking the women’s 200 free and 50 fly. In the 200 free, Munoz swam a 2:00.64, touching first by about 2.5 seconds. In the 50 fly, she then won again with a 28.22, winning this time around by .56 seconds. Marcus Schlesinger took the men’s 50 fly, roaring to a 24.14 finish.

Other Event Winners: