Kylie Masse Drops 59.8 100 Back at Toronto Grand Prix Night 1

2019 TORONTO GRAND PRIX

January 18-19, 2019

Hosts: Toronto Swim Club (TSC)

LCM

Psych sheets

Schedule

Results – Meet Mobile (‘Toronto Grand Prix 2019’)

Kylie Masse of the University of Toronto posted a 59.86 in the 100 back to highlight the first night of this weekend’s Toronto Grand Prix. She won by nearly four seconds, with Chatham Y Pool Sharks’ Madison Broad taking 2nd in 1:03.59. Masse leads the world rankings this season with her 59.27 from the 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals, and only four women have broken a minute this season– Masse, of course, along with Americans Regan Smith, Olivia Smoliga, and Phoebe Bacon.

University of Toronto first-year Rebecca Smith was 55.63 to win the 100 free, over a second ahead of her UT teammate Ainsley McMurray (56.74). Smith’s best time is a 54.54 from last summer’s Jr Pan Pacs. North York Aquatic Club’s Joshua Liendo, 16 years old, won the men’s 100 free in 51.38, which is three tenths off of his best.

Toronto Swim Club, the host team, had three winners tonight. Miranda Stever (1:11.20) and Eli Wall (1:03.95) took the 100 breast titles, with Graysen Bernard posting a 59.17 to win the men’s 100 back.

12-year-old Summer McIntosh had a huge swim in the 200 IM, beating the entire field for a win at 2:23.32. The Etobicoke Swim Club swimmer dropped over two seconds from her old best. For some context, that would rank 17th on the American 11-12 all-time rankings in this event.

OTHER WINNERS