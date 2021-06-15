Torri Huske Breaks Own American Record in 100 Fly, As Teens Go 1-2

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
When:
Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
18 year-old Torri Huske of the Arlington Aquatic Club broke the American Record in the 100 fly that she set yesterday en route to qualifying for her first Olympic team. Her time of 55.66 shaved 0.12s off of yesterday’s mark, and will also stand as U.S. Open, LC Nationals, and 17-18 age group records.
Tonight, she altered her race strategy a bit, going out in a blazing 25.65, over three-tenths faster than in semis, before bringing it home in 30.01s.
Comparative Splits
|Splits
|Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals
|Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Finals
|50m
|25.96
|25.65
|100m
|29.82
|30.01
|Final Time
|55.78
|55.66
Huske’s time keeps her at #3 all-time in history, but puts her within just 0.04s of Zhang Yufei for #2 on that list, and just 0.18s behind Sarah Sjostrom’s world record.
All-Time World Top 5:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Country
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|55.48
|SWE
|2
|Zhang Yufei
|55.62
|CHN
|3
|Torri Huske
|55.66
|USA
|4
|Maggie MacNeil
|55.83
|CAN
|5
|Emma McKeon
|55.93
|AUS
Second place went to 16 year-old Claire Curzan, whose time of 56.43 was just a bit off of her personal best, but should guarantee her a trip Tokyo as well. Four of the top five American women ever in the event were competing tonight, and Kate Douglass improved her lifetime best to 56.56, keeping her at the #5 spot all-time among US women.
All Time American Top 5:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Date
|1
|Torri Huske
|55.66
|6/13/2021
|2
|Dana Vollmer
|55.98
|7/28/2012
|3
|Claire Curzan
|56.20
|4/10/2021
|4
|Kelsi Dahlia
|56.37
|7/23/2017
|5
|Kate Douglass
|56.56
|6/13/2021
2020-2021 World Top 5:
|1
|ZHANG
YUFEI
|CHN
|55.62
|09/29
|2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
QINGDAO, CHN
|2
|TORRI
HUSKE
|USA
|55.66
|06/14
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, USA
|3
|EMMA
MCKEON
|AUS
|55.91
|06/12
|2021 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
ADELAIDE, AUS
|4
|MAGGIE
MACNEIL
|CAN
|56.14
|05/27
|2021 TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT
TORONTO, CAN
|5
|CLAIRE
CURZAN
|USA
|56.20
|04/10
|2021 TAC TITANS LC PREMIER INVITATIONAL MEET
CARY, NC
What’s weird about this is Bruce (Claire’s coach) coached Claire Donahue to 2nd in trials in the 100fly and then Claire Curzan to 2nd in 100fly
How do we like Huske’s odds at a WR in Tokyo? She seems to perform in big meets, she just dropped nearly a second to qualify for the Olympic team
Thank you for the pandemic postponed Olympics games!
Someone’s gonna’ break it. You got Zhang Yufei, Huske, MacNeil, McKeon, Curzan – between them I’d say the odds are very very very good.
crazy how we have 3 55 swimmers this year, maybe 4 after canadian trials, and none of them are sarah sjostrom