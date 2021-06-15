Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske Breaks Own American Record in 100 Fly, As Teens Go 1-2

Comments: 5

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

18 year-old Torri Huske of the Arlington Aquatic Club broke the American Record in the 100 fly that she set yesterday en route to qualifying for her first Olympic team. Her time of 55.66 shaved 0.12s off of yesterday’s mark, and will also stand as U.S. Open, LC Nationals, and 17-18 age group records.

Tonight, she altered her race strategy a bit, going out in a blazing 25.65, over three-tenths faster than in semis, before bringing it home in 30.01s.

Comparative Splits

Splits Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Finals
50m 25.96 25.65
100m 29.82 30.01
Final Time 55.78 55.66

Huske’s time keeps her at #3 all-time in history, but puts her within just 0.04s of Zhang Yufei for #2 on that list, and just 0.18s behind Sarah Sjostrom’s world record.

All-Time World Top 5:

Rank Swimmer Time Country
1 Sarah Sjostrom 55.48 SWE
2 Zhang Yufei 55.62 CHN
3 Torri Huske 55.66 USA
4 Maggie MacNeil 55.83 CAN
5 Emma McKeon 55.93 AUS

Second place went to 16 year-old Claire Curzan, whose time of 56.43 was just a bit off of her personal best, but should guarantee her a trip Tokyo as well. Four of the top five American women ever in the event were competing tonight, and Kate Douglass improved her lifetime best to 56.56, keeping her at the #5 spot all-time among US women.

All Time American Top 5:

Rank Swimmer Time Date
1 Torri Huske 55.66 6/13/2021
2 Dana Vollmer 55.98 7/28/2012
3 Claire Curzan 56.20 4/10/2021
4 Kelsi Dahlia 56.37 7/23/2017
5 Kate Douglass 56.56 6/13/2021

2020-2021 World Top 5:

1 ZHANG
YUFEI		 CHN 55.62 09/29 2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
QINGDAO, CHN
2 TORRI
HUSKE		 USA 55.66 06/14 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, USA
3 EMMA
MCKEON		 AUS 55.91 06/12 2021 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
ADELAIDE, AUS
4 MAGGIE
MACNEIL		 CAN 56.14 05/27 2021 TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT
TORONTO, CAN
5 CLAIRE
CURZAN		 USA 56.20 04/10 2021 TAC TITANS LC PREMIER INVITATIONAL MEET
CARY, NC

 

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimfan123
48 minutes ago

What’s weird about this is Bruce (Claire’s coach) coached Claire Donahue to 2nd in trials in the 100fly and then Claire Curzan to 2nd in 100fly

4
0
Reply
PVSFree
42 minutes ago

How do we like Huske’s odds at a WR in Tokyo? She seems to perform in big meets, she just dropped nearly a second to qualify for the Olympic team

8
0
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  PVSFree
32 minutes ago

Thank you for the pandemic postponed Olympics games!

1
-1
Reply
N P
Reply to  PVSFree
19 minutes ago

Someone’s gonna’ break it. You got Zhang Yufei, Huske, MacNeil, McKeon, Curzan – between them I’d say the odds are very very very good.

1
0
Reply
Old Man Chalmers
5 minutes ago

crazy how we have 3 55 swimmers this year, maybe 4 after canadian trials, and none of them are sarah sjostrom

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!