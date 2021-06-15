Torri Huske Breaks Own American Record in 100 Fly, As Teens Go 1-2

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

18 year-old Torri Huske of the Arlington Aquatic Club broke the American Record in the 100 fly that she set yesterday en route to qualifying for her first Olympic team. Her time of 55.66 shaved 0.12s off of yesterday’s mark, and will also stand as U.S. Open, LC Nationals, and 17-18 age group records.

Tonight, she altered her race strategy a bit, going out in a blazing 25.65, over three-tenths faster than in semis, before bringing it home in 30.01s.

Comparative Splits

Splits Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Finals 50m 25.96 25.65 100m 29.82 30.01 Final Time 55.78 55.66

Huske’s time keeps her at #3 all-time in history, but puts her within just 0.04s of Zhang Yufei for #2 on that list, and just 0.18s behind Sarah Sjostrom’s world record.

All-Time World Top 5:

Second place went to 16 year-old Claire Curzan, whose time of 56.43 was just a bit off of her personal best, but should guarantee her a trip Tokyo as well. Four of the top five American women ever in the event were competing tonight, and Kate Douglass improved her lifetime best to 56.56, keeping her at the #5 spot all-time among US women.

All Time American Top 5:

2020-2021 World Top 5: