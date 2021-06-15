Lydia Jacoby Cracks 17-18 NAG in 100 Breast, #4 Swimmer in the World this Year

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Lydia Jacoby, a 17-year-old out of Seward Tsunami in Alaska, torched the first heat of women’s 100 breast semifinals, touching in 1:05.71. The swim was not only a personal best by about half a second, it also marked a 17-18 girls National Age Group Record for the 17-year-old. It was also briefly the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year, until the 2nd heat of semifinals, when Annie Lazor jumped Jacoby in the rankings with a 1:05.37.

Here is the newly updated all-time top 5 for 17-18 girls in the 100 breast:

Rank Swimmer Time 1 Lydia Jacoby 1:05.71 2 Kasey Carlson 1:05.75 3 Jessica Hardy 1:06.20 4 Bailey Harris 1:06.38 5 Lilly King 1:06.43

Here is a split comparison between Jacoby’s previous best of 1:06.38, her 1:05.71 tonight:

Splits Lydia Jacoby, U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals Lydia Jacoby, Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo 50m 31.50 31.83 100m 34.21 34.55 Final Time 1:05.71 1:06.38

As you can see, Jacoby was faster on both 50s in her race tonight, resulting in a 0.67-second improvement. Jacoby also now finds herself as the 4th-fastest swimmer in the world this year, along with fellow Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor, who are 1st and 2nd, respectively.

In addition the the record and the world ranking, Jacoby now stands on the cusp of making history tomorrow night. She is the 3rd seed for tomorrow night’s final, where she will attempt to become the first Alaskan swimmer ever to make the U.S. Olympic team. She’ll have a fight on her hands, however, as both Annie Lazor and Bethany Galat swam 1:05s today as well. Jacoby would also be the 3rd teenager to make the Olympic team this year if she does finish in the top 2 tomorrow.