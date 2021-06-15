Lilly King Lowers her Own World-Leading 100 Breast by .6 with 1:04.72 in Semis

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

After a prelims performance that had Lilly King looking a little displeased, she came back for semifinals and lowered her world-leading time. Entering the meet with a season best of 1:05.32, King posted a 1:04.72 in semifinals, taking the top seed for finals tomorrow, and solidifying her spot atop the world standings this year. Here is a split comparison between King’s time from tonight, her prelims race, and her previous season best swim, from march.

Splits Lilly King, U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinal Lilly King, U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelim Lilly King, IN Speedo Sectional – 3/17/2021 50m 30.19 30.62 30.63 100m 34.53 35.05 34.69 Final Time 1:04.72 1:05.67 1:05.32

King now leads a pack of Americans that have peppered the world rankings for this year over the course of today. Of course, King was already the world leader in the event this year, but she’s now joined by two other Americans, her teammate Annie Lazor and 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby, who are 2nd and 4th in the world respectively. Also, Bethany Galat is now 7th in the world this year thanks to her prelims swim.

Here is the current world top 5 this year:

The swim was King’s 3rd-fastest of her career, and the 8th-fastest performance of all-time. Here is the list of top 10 performances all-time in the women’s 100 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Date of Swim 1 1:04.13 Lilly King 7/25/2017 2 1:04.35 Ruta Meilutyte 7/28/2013 3 1:04.36 Yulia Efimova 7/24/2017 4 1:04.42 Ruta Meilutyte 7/28/2013 5 1:04.45 Jessica Hardy 8/7/2009 6 1:04.52 Ruta Meilutyte 7/28/2013 7 1:04.53 Lilly King 7/24/2017 8 1:04.72 Lilly King 6/14/2021 9 1:04.82 Yulia Efimova 6/17/2017 10 1:04.84 Rebecca Soni 7/27/2009

King will be looking to build off the momentum of her race tomorrow night. After the 100 breast final, she only has the 200 breast left on her schedule for this meet.