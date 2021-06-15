Lilly King Lowers her Own World-Leading 100 Breast by .6 with 1:04.72 in Semis

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
After a prelims performance that had Lilly King looking a little displeased, she came back for semifinals and lowered her world-leading time. Entering the meet with a season best of 1:05.32, King posted a 1:04.72 in semifinals, taking the top seed for finals tomorrow, and solidifying her spot atop the world standings this year. Here is a split comparison between King’s time from tonight, her prelims race, and her previous season best swim, from march.
|Splits
|Lilly King, U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinal
|Lilly King, U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelim
|Lilly King, IN Speedo Sectional – 3/17/2021
|50m
|30.19
|30.62
|30.63
|100m
|34.53
|35.05
|34.69
|Final Time
|1:04.72
|1:05.67
|1:05.32
King now leads a pack of Americans that have peppered the world rankings for this year over the course of today. Of course, King was already the world leader in the event this year, but she’s now joined by two other Americans, her teammate Annie Lazor and 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby, who are 2nd and 4th in the world respectively. Also, Bethany Galat is now 7th in the world this year thanks to her prelims swim.
Here is the current world top 5 this year:
|1
|LILLY
KING
|USA
|1:04.72
|06/14
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
OMAHA, NE
|2
|ANNIE
LAZOR
|USA
|1:05.37
|06/14
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, NE
|3
|SOPHIE
HANSSON
|SWE
|1:05.69
|05/18
|2021 LEN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
BUDAPEST, HUN
|4
|LYDIA
JACOBY
|USA
|1:05.71
|06/14
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
OMAHA, NE
|5
|TATJANA
SCHOENMAKER
|RSA
|1:05.74
|04/11
|2021 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
GQEBERHA, SOUTH AFRICA
The swim was King’s 3rd-fastest of her career, and the 8th-fastest performance of all-time. Here is the list of top 10 performances all-time in the women’s 100 breast:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date of Swim
|1
|1:04.13
|Lilly King
|7/25/2017
|2
|1:04.35
|Ruta Meilutyte
|7/28/2013
|3
|1:04.36
|Yulia Efimova
|7/24/2017
|4
|1:04.42
|Ruta Meilutyte
|7/28/2013
|5
|1:04.45
|Jessica Hardy
|8/7/2009
|6
|1:04.52
|Ruta Meilutyte
|7/28/2013
|7
|1:04.53
|Lilly King
|7/24/2017
|8
|1:04.72
|Lilly King
|6/14/2021
|9
|1:04.82
|Yulia Efimova
|6/17/2017
|10
|1:04.84
|Rebecca Soni
|7/27/2009
King will be looking to build off the momentum of her race tomorrow night. After the 100 breast final, she only has the 200 breast left on her schedule for this meet.