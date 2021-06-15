No Athletes Have Tested Positive for COVID at Olympic Trials Wave II

Two days into the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II, no athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
Athletes were tested 3-6 days before their “First Official Activity,” generally meaning their arrival on deck in Omaha. And they are re-tested every four days.
Regarding positive tests, the U.S. Olympic Trials protocol states:
“If a Participant tests positive for COVID-19, the Participant may request subsequent testing from Premier Medical Group (PMG) and must be asymptomatic and produce two negative COVID-19 PCR test results (and no positives) in order to be permitted to participate in the Trials.
“If, for any reason, two negative COVID-19 PCR Test results are not returned prior to the time of the athlete’s competition, the athlete will not be permitted to participate at the Trials.
COVID cases have been sinking both nationally and in Nebraska. The U.S.had a spike in cases in January, recording 300,779 new cases on January 8 alone. There’s been a gradual drop in the past six months. Now the daily case rate is down to 4,916, according to the New York Times.
Nebraska’s spike in daily cases came in November where they hit 2,812 new cases in a day. Now, the state’s daily cases rate is at 43 new cases on June 11th and none were reported on June 12th, according to the New York Times.
This progress has been helped along by relatively high vaccination rates in the country. Nebraska has vaccinated about 45 percent of its population, according to the CDC. The United States as a whole has vaccinated about 43.7 percent of its population.
As we approach the Tokyo Olympics, Reuters reported that the country’s daily coronavirus case rate has fallen by more than 3,100 in the past three weeks as they are coming off a spike in cases from early May. Japan has vaccinated about 9.4% of their population.
Olympic Trials COVID Testing Policy
“Testing Requirements
- Participants are required to obtain a PCR test on their own 3-6 days prior to their First Official Activity. Participants must submit a negative result from this test to [email protected] This email address will be overseen by the COVID-19 Officer and the testing agency at the Olympic Trials (Premier Medical Group).
- Upon arrival in Omaha, and prior to obtaining an accreditation/credential, Athlete, Coach and Team Support Participants, along with other credentialed individuals who will have Close Sustained Contact with Participants, will be required to submit to a PCR test onsite at the venue. Only Participants with a negative result from the on-site test will receive an accreditation/credential. Other non-Tier 1 accredited individuals will be subject to a Rapid Antigen test onsite at the Venue.
- Tier 1 individuals, including athletes and coaches, will be required to submit to testing approximately every four (4) days. d. All other Participants will be subject to regular testing with the cadence dependent upon the Participant’s tier.”
