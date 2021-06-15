Torri Huske: “I was way more excited to race than I was nervous”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave II Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Links
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)
American Record: Dana Vollmer – 55.98 (2012) US Open Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)
- World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia – 56.48
- Wave I Cut: 1:00.69
- Wave II Cut: 59.59
- Torri Huske (AAC), 55.78 AR
- Claire Curzan (TAC), 56.81
- Kelsi Dahlia (CARD), 56.91
- Kate Douglass (UVA), 57.07
- Katie McLaughlin (CAL), 57.63
- Regan Smith (RIPT), 57.73
- Olivia Bray (TXLA), 58.07
- Aly Tetzloff (WOLF), 58.21
18-year-old Torri Huske blew the doors off the first semi-final of the women’s 100 fly, scorching her way to a new American Record in a time of 55.78, lowering the nine-year-old mark of 55.98 set by Dana Vollmer at the 2012 Olympic Games.
Huske, who turns 19 and is therefore ineligible to break the World Junior Record, entered the meet with a best time of 56.69, set in April.
The Arlington Aquatics swimmer is now the third-fastest woman in the event’s history, trailing only world record holder Sarah Sjostrom and China’s Zhang Yufei.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM)
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 55.48 – 2016
- Zhang Yufei (CHN), 55.62 – 2020
- Torri Huske (USA), 55.78 – 2021
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.83 – 2019
- Emma McKeon (AUS), 55.93 – 2021
- Dana Vollmer (USA), 55.98 – 2012
Why does only the 1st place finisher go to the Olympics? In the past it was first and second
It’s the same standards as past years. In practice all first and second place finishers will qualify, but only the winner is technically guaranteed
Congratulations to her coach, Evan Stiles! Brilliant development of our next Olympian!