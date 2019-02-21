Tennesse’s Small Takes Down 200 IM SEC Record

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Originally reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL

SEC Meet Record: 1:52.69, Sydney Pickrem (Texas A&M), 2018

Pool Record: 1:52.87, Melanie Margalis (Georgia), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:54.31

Meghan Small came out on top in what was an epic duel with Sydney Pickrem in the women’s 200 IM, with Small building a lead of six-tenths on the front half and then Pickrem closing that gap on the breast leg. The two turned just .02 apart heading into the free leg, where Small (26.50) narrowly outdid Pickrem (26.52) to get the victory in 1:51.62.

She smashes Pickrem’s SEC Championship Record of 1:52.69 set last year, along with the Pool Record of 1:52.87 set by Melanie Margalis in 2014, and also lowers the best time she set in the prelims (1:53.01). Pickrem also went a best time for 2nd in 1:51.66, eclipsing the 1:52.35 she went at NCAAs last season.

Small and Pickrem now rank 3rd and 4th all-time in the event, trailing only Ella Eastin (1:50.67) and Kathleen Baker (1:51.25).

Both Emma Barksdale and Vanessa Pearl set best times in the prelims like Small, and followed up by going faster tonight as well. Barksdale was 3rd in 1:53.27, under her 1:53.73, while Pearl, a freshman, got all the way down to 1:53.98 after going 1:55.18 in the morning.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, an NCAA ‘A’ finalist last season, won the ‘B’ final in 1:54.39.