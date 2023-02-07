Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe Entered In Lisbon International Meet This Weekend

2023 LISBON INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Saturday, February 11th & Sunday, February 12th

Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, Portugal

LCM (50m)

Entries/Results

The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting begins on Saturday with several nations joining the local talent for the two-day competition.

Portuguese athletes scheduled to compete include Miguel Nascimento and Diogo Ribeiro, the latter of which made waves last year at the World Junior Championships.

There in Peru, Ribeiro became the first junior swimmer ever to dip under the 23-second threshold in the long course 50m butterfly. He clocked a new World Junior Record of 22.96 en route to taking the World Junior Championships title.

Italians on the entries for Lisbon include Alessandro Miressi, Stefano Di Cola, Manuel Frigo, Lorenzo Mora, Federico Burdisso and Silvia Di Pietro. That means we’ll see Burdisso and Ribeiro battle in at least the 100m butterfly event.

Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov is also slated to compete, giving us a possible head-to-head with Miressi in the 50m free and Ribeiro in the 50m fly.

Another significant swimmer expected to race is Irish national record holder Ellen Walshe.

In fall 2022, SwimSwam reported that Walshe would be staying in her home country of Ireland and taking classes online for the fall semester as opposed to continuing to compete for the University of Tennessee.

Then in January Tennesse confirmed that Walshe’s status for the spring semester of the 2022-23 NCAA season was still to be determined, stating, “Walshe continues to be monitored by medical professionals in Ireland, and it will be a couple more weeks before we know whether or not she will be able to return and compete for the spring semester.”

While the school couldn’t comment directly on the nature of Walshe’s medical condition, SwimSwam learned that she had been suffering from chronic fatigue since last year’s SEC Championship meet.

For Lisbon, 21-year-old Walshe will look to take on the 50m free, 100m free, 50m fly and 200m IM this weekend, which will mark her first meet since having competed at the Irish Short Course Championships last December.