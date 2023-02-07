College Swimming Weekly Preview: Feb. 8-14

Conference season is finally here. It’s February and we have already seen some fast swimming at Invites this past weekend, but it is time to brace for even more.

This week the MAAC and the PCSC will be hosting their Championships. In addition, next Tuesday will kick off both the SEC and ACC Championships having both the 800 free and 200 medley relays on night 1.

From the dual meet perspective, the only ones left are between Pac-12 teams which are still a week weeks out from their respective conference championships. Numerous first-chance meets will also be happening to allow for additional swims for teams that may have conference roster limits.