Tar Heels Get Verbal Commitment from In-state Sprint Champ Lindy Bilden (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lindy Bilden from Chapel Hill, North Carolina will remain local for her collegiate career; she has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina for 2022-23.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill!! Thanks to all friends, family, coaches and teammates who helped along the way! Go Heels!! 💙🐏”

As a sophomore at Carrboro High School last season, Bilden won the 50 free (23.65) at the 2020 North Carolina High School 1A2A State Championships. She also contributed to the winning 200 free relay (23.91 split) and 400 free relay (52.42 split) and placed 3rd in the 100 fly (55.41), all of which helped Carrboro win the 1A2A state title.

Bilden does her year-round swimming with North Carolina Aquatic Club. Since the start of 11th grade, she has already updated her personal bests in the 100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Swimming at the 18&U Winter Championships in December, she came in 3rd in the 200 fly, 4th in the 100 fly, and 11th in the 100 back while notching PBs in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.65

100 free – 52.48

200 free – 1:52.08

50 back – 27.58

100 back – 56.83

200 back – 2:06.28

100 fly – 55.05

200 fly – 2:02.83

Bilden will join a growing class of 2026 that already includes Aislin Farris, Ede Kosik, Ellie Taliaferro, Emma Karam, Kyleigh Tankard, Lily Reader, and Michelle Morgan. The Tar Heels finished 4th in the women’s meet at 2020 ACC Championships. It took 22.75 in the 50 free, 54.44 in the 100 back and 54.36 in the 100 fly to score at the conference meet last year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.